JSRS Seminar at Chennai Showcases Oman's National Oil and Gas Procurement System, Reveals New Frontier for Indian Exporters

Business Wire India
businessgateways, on behalf of the Ministry of Oil & Gas, Oman and in association with the Federation of Indian Exports Organisations (FIEO), showcased Oman's Joint Supplier Registration System (JSRS)
exclusively to Indian Exporters interested in business opportunities in Oman’s Oil and Gas and other sectors, at the recently held JSRS Seminar @ Chennai.
The seminar revealed insights on the strategic importance of Oman’s unique JSRS that is being exclusively used by all the 21 Oil & Gas Operators and major corporate organisations in Oman to select validated & JSRS Certified domestic & international suppliers for their procurement needs.
Deputy Director General, FIEO (Southern Region), Mr. Unnikrishnan K
welcomed the exporters and highlighted Oman's growing economy and the opportunities available in the Sultanate. Further, he spoke on how the JSRS platform would benefit Indian companies to expand their business into Oman and the Middle East.
|“Supported by the National Business Framework (NBF), a powerful B2B business stimulation platform, JSRS Certified companies can easily connect with Main Contractors of Oman to explore potential business opportunities and with other credibility verified companies within the GCC and across 95+ countries for potential business partnerships.”
Sanjiv Padman
Marketing Manager, Business Gateways
The ‘Single Window’ Joint Supplier Registration System (JSRS)
is Oman’s national mandatory procurement system for the entire Oil & Gas Industry and other select industries.
The JSRS was initiated by Oman’s Ministry of Oil & Gas, and Oman’s 21 Oil & Gas Operators, and developed and operated by Business Gateways International LLC (businessgateways), to address the issues faced by National & International Suppliers in their registration process with Oil & Gas Operators of Oman. Started in 2014, the JSRS has today become a full-fledged procurement platform at a national level and is utilized by Oman’s top corporates for their procurement activities.
The 21 Oil & Gas Operators of Oman who currently utilize the mandatory JSRS platform to identify suitable certified suppliers are Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), ENI, British Petroleum (BP), DNO, CCED, Occidental of Oman (OXY), Oman LNG, Daleel Petroleum, ORPIC, Oman Oil Exploration and Production (OOCEP), MOL Group, MEDCO Energi, Masirah Oil Ltd, Hydrocarbon Finder, Qarat Al Milh Petroleum, Oman Lasso E&P, Petrogas, Petrotel, ARA Petroleum, Oman Gas Company (OGC) and Tethys Oil.
In 2017, the JSRS expanded into other industries through the JSRS Buyers Community. The Oman Oil Company and its subsidiaries which consist of Duqm Refinery, Salalah Methanol, Oman Oil, Abraj Energy, OMIFCO, OMPET and OOMCO are now part of the JSRS Buyers Community. It is also of significance that the Duqm Special Economic Zone Authority (SEZAD) is the latest entrant to the JSRS Buyers Community who would be utilizing JSRS Certified Suppliers for their procurement activities.
The JSRS with its current & dynamically updated supplier data and monitoring mechanism enables all the 21 O&G Operators and JSRS Buyers Community to identify & select suppliers based on various eligibility criteria, to propagate tenders and receive responses from them.
Operators and Buyers can now use many other high-end features like e-Procurement, e-Tendering & the recently introduced Contracts Management System to manage the publishing of tenders and track awards of contracts all the way to the last SME sub-contractor who executes his scope of work.
The JSRS is hosted on www.businessgateways.com
and is a Mandatory Certification System for any Indian Supplier wanting to connect to Oman’s Oil & Gas Industry.
The Embassy of India (Muscat)
endorsed JSRS and invited Indian companies, trade bodies and associations to become JSRS Certified and connect with Oman’s business opportunities. It is notable that there are already hundreds of reputed Indian companies who are currently certified on the JSRS and the list is growing every day.
Mr. Ramgovind Murkoth,
Sr. Manager (Business Development) Business Gateways International (India) gave a brief introduction to Business Gateways International, Oman and outlined the company's milestones and journey in Oman. He also emphasized the strategic value of the JSRS Certification.
Presenting the JSRS to the members of the exporter community of Chennai, Mr. Sanjiv Padman
, Marketing Manager, Business Gateways International (Oman) highlighted the business climate prevailing in the Sultanate of Oman, its proven supplier registration and certification system JSRS, and the inherent benefits of being JSRS Certified, the importance of Oman’s ICV policy and the strategic possibilities to build B2B global partnerships amongst 7000+ JSRS certified international & Omani suppliers currently within the National Business Framework (NBF).
The ‘JSRS Seminar @ Chennai’ was the 2nd
in the series of JSRS Seminars being conducted across metropolitan cities in India with the objective to create awareness on Oman’s current and upcoming business potential, and to invite Indian companies to join the existing hundreds of JSRS Certified Indian suppliers on the JSRS.
The seminar concluded with a Q&A session, followed by vote of thanks by Mr. Denis Charlese
, Sr. Manager (Operations), Business Gateways International (India), thanking FIEO and the audience for making this event successful with their presence.
Source: Businesswire