07 Jan 2019
Karen Keegans Joins Rockwell Automation as Senior Vice President, Human Resources

by businesswireindia.com

January 7, 2019

Business Wire India

Karen Keegans has joined Rockwell Automation as senior vice president, human resources, reporting to Chairman and CEO Blake Moret. Keegans will provide strategic vision, operational excellence, change leadership and development and implementation of the company’s people programs, and lead cultural transformation for Rockwell Automation to support its delivery of the Connected Enterprise.

 

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005168/en/

 
Karen Keegans, senior vice president, human resources, Rockwell Automation (Photo: Business Wire)

“We strive to be a place where everyone can and wants to do their best work, and I’m confident that with Karen’s leadership, we will make great strides on this journey,” said Blake Moret, Rockwell Automation Chairman and CEO.

 

Keegans brings extensive global human resources and high-tech industry experience to Rockwell Automation. Most recently, she was Chief Human Resources Officer at Pentair and previously held several senior leadership roles at Praxair and Monsanto. At these large, public companies she led culture change and successfully navigated organizations through complex partnerships, acquisitions and divestitures. She successfully led the strategy for employee engagement, recruiting, and development of employees and leaders.

 

Keegans holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Western Ontario.

 

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and information, makes its customers more productive and the world more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., Rockwell Automation employs approximately 23,000 people, serving customers in more than 80 countries.

 

 

 

 
Source: Businesswire

