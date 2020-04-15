Kioxia Corporation Announces Launch of New Brand Consumer Product Portfolio (microSD/SD Memory Cards, USB Memory and SSDs)

by businesswireindia.com

Kioxia Corporation, the world leader in memory solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of “KIOXIA” branded consumer products, including microSD/SD memory cards, USB memory and SSDs. Kioxia and its group companies started to operate under its new company name on October 1st, 2019. After the brand change of its business-to-business products, Kioxia will launch consumer products with a completely new look and feel in April, 2020. [1]

With its comprehensive portfolio of microSD/SD memory cards, USB memory and SSDs, Kioxia offers consumer products that are specifically designed for enabling end-users to store their digital way of life wherever and whenever they want. Kioxia’s consumer products are mainly focused and optimized for use with smartphones, tablets and PCs, digital cameras and more.

With its new consumer products, Kioxia puts great emphasis on retaining the same excellent quality, performance and reliability standards, that consumers are used to expect from the formerly known Toshiba Memory product line-up. Kioxia will keep striving to preserve the high standards, and its dedication to the development and production of innovative class-leading flash storage solutions to meet the ever-changing customer demands.

Kioxia provides an uplifting experience realized by a new look and feel of the memory products. Product and package design feature a fresh and modern colorful design that reflects Kioxia’s vision as an independent flash memory manufacturer. Each product contains a specific color (Light Blue, Magenta, Yellow, Light Gray, Light Green, Orange) which is used to make it highly recognizable and easier than ever for customers to select the right products for their unique applications.

Under its new name, Kioxia is highly innovation-focused and more nimble than ever before to deliver exciting, new flash technology, to provide more choice with all our product line up for customers and enable end-users anywhere to benefit from Kioxia’s memory solutions. Kioxia’s mission is to create an uplifting experience and change the world by evolving “memory”.

KIOXIA branded consumer products will be launched by Kioxia’s distributors from April, 2020. For availability in your area, please contact your nearest Kioxia contact window. [1]

Notes

[1] Availability/line-up may vary by region. Launch in Japan is scheduled for middle of May.

*Company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

About Kioxia

Kioxia is the world leader in memory solutions, dedicated to the development, production and sale of flash memory and solid state drives (SSDs). In April 2017, its predecessor Toshiba Memory was spun off from Toshiba Corporation, the company that invented NAND flash memory in 1987. The company pioneers cutting-edge memory solutions and services that enrich people's lives and expand society's horizons. Kioxia's innovative 3D flash memory technology, BiCS FLASH™, is shaping the future of storage in high-density applications, including advanced smartphones, PCs, SSDs, automotive and data centers.

