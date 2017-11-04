Gahat Ka Shorba Recipe

by theguardian.com

Chef: Amit Dash

Ingredients of Gahat Ka Shorba

400 gms gahat (horsegram)

3 gms jakhiya (local mustard of Uttarakhand)

1 gm asafoetida

15 gms coriander root

1 gm cumin

25 gms onion

2 gms coriander seed

5 gms garlic

5 gms ginger

2 gms salt

1 gm peppercorn

How to Make Gahat Ka Shorba

Heat oil add cumin, coriander seed, chopped ginger garlic, and onion sauté it

Then add asafoetida, when it starts releasing flavor add roughly chopped tomato

and coriander root

Saute it and add water and gahat, cook it on a slow flame till it is mushy

Strain it and adjust seasoning, serve hot.