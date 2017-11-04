  • Download mobile app
தமிழில்

FLASH NEWS:

  • BJP chief Amit Shah’s Gujarat campaign begins; leads BJP’s charge in Gandhinagar, Gujarat
  • Vasundhara Raje Government to celebrate demonetisation anniversary in Jaipur stadium
  • BJP President hits out Rahul Gandhi: Amit Shah says, he speaks of Gujarat health service, what about Amethi?
  • 2 dead after stampede in Bihar’s Begusarai during Kartik Purnima celebrations.
TCP Podcast

Kitchen Corner

Gahat Ka Shorba Recipe

by theguardian.com

November 4, 2017

Chef: Amit Dash

Ingredients of Gahat Ka Shorba

400 gms gahat (horsegram)
3 gms jakhiya (local mustard of Uttarakhand)
1 gm asafoetida
15 gms coriander root
1 gm cumin
25 gms onion
2 gms coriander seed
5 gms garlic
5 gms ginger
2 gms salt
1 gm peppercorn

How to Make Gahat Ka Shorba

Heat oil add cumin, coriander seed, chopped ginger garlic, and onion sauté it
Then add asafoetida, when it starts releasing flavor add roughly chopped tomato
and coriander root
Saute it and add water and gahat, cook it on a slow flame till it is mushy
Strain it and adjust seasoning, serve hot.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

DAM water Level

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign