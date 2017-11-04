Gahat Ka Shorba Recipe

November 4, 2017
Chef: Amit Dash
Ingredients of Gahat Ka Shorba
400 gms gahat (horsegram)
3 gms jakhiya (local mustard of Uttarakhand)
1 gm asafoetida
15 gms coriander root
1 gm cumin
25 gms onion
2 gms coriander seed
5 gms garlic
5 gms ginger
2 gms salt
1 gm peppercorn
How to Make Gahat Ka Shorba
Heat oil add cumin, coriander seed, chopped ginger garlic, and onion sauté it
Then add asafoetida, when it starts releasing flavor add roughly chopped tomato
and coriander root
Saute it and add water and gahat, cook it on a slow flame till it is mushy
Strain it and adjust seasoning, serve hot.