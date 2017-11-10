Idli Burger Recipe

by food.ndtv.com

Chef: Arun Kumar

Ingredients of Idli Burger

6 idlis

4 tsp mint and coriander chutney

3 thinly sliced tomato

3 thinly sliced onion

1 cup oil

For cutlets:

2 cups of diced vegetables (peas, carrot and potatoes)

1 tsp maida

A pinch of turmeric

1/2 tsp red chilli powder

1/2 tsp coriander powder

1/2 tsp garam masala

1/2 tsp ginger-garlic paste

1 Tbsp fresh coriander leaves chopped

Salt to taste

Oil for shallow fry

How to Make Idli Burger

Heat oil and fry idlis till golden brown. Make sure they’re crisp on the outside and soft on the inside.

Apply chutney on each side of the idli.

Boil diced vegetables till well done. Drain water and allow them to cool.

Saute onion, add ginger-garlic paste, turmeric, chilli powder, coriander powder and garammasala. Saute for a couple of minutes and then let it cool.

Mash the vegetables and onion mixture. Add maida, coriander leaves and salt to taste, mix well.

Make cutlets that are about the same size as the idlis. Shallow fry cutlets till golden brown.

How to assemble burger

Place the cutlet in the middle, and then add onion and tomato slices sandwiching the cutlet.