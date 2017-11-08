Mince Pie Recipe

by food.ndtv.com

Chef: Rohit Tokhi

Ingredients of Mince Pie

350 gm flour

225 gm butter

100 gm caster sugar

Salt to taste

For mince meat:

100 gm raisins

100 gm currants

50 gm moist sugar

50 gm citron

20 gm candied lemon peel

20 gm candied orange peel

5 gm nutmeg

1 apple (chopped)

30 ml lemon juice

2 lemon rind

100 ml brandy

How to Make Mince Pie

Mix all the ingredients for mincemeat together and use it as a filling.

To make the pastry, rub 225g cold, diced butter into 350g plain flour and mix in 100g golden caster sugar with a pinch of salt.

Combine the pastry into a ball (don’t add liquid) and knead it briefly.

The dough will be fairly firm, you can use the dough immediately, or refrigerate it for later use.

Preheat the oven to 180C as well as line patty tins.

Add small sized balls of pastry into each hole and spoon mincemeat into the pies.

Now take slightly smaller balls of pastry than before and pat them in between your hands to make round lids, big enough to cover the pies.

Top the pies with their lids, pressing the edges gently together to seal, (The pies may now be frozen for up to 1 month).

Brush the top of the pies with milk and bake for 20 minutes until golden.

Leave it to cool in the tin for 5 minutes and remove it on a wire rack.

To serve, lightly dust it with icing sugar.