Palada Pradhaman Recipe

by food.ndtv.com

November 11, 2017

Ingredients Of Palada Pradhaman

3/4 cup rice ada
4 cups milk
3/4 th cup sugar
10 cashew nuts
8-10 raisins
4 crushed green cardamoms
1 Tbsp clarified butter/ ghee

How to Make Palada Pradhaman

Boil the milk and cook the rice ada in it for about 30 minutes.
Add sugar while stirring all the time. Lower the flame and keep stirring off and on for an hour.
Then, fry cashew nuts and raisins in ghee and add it to the rice ada.After that, add the crushed cardamom and stir for a few minutes.
Your palada pradhaman is ready to eat.

