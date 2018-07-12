Kohler Co. Unveiled as Principal Partner of Manchester United

by businesswireindia.com

(NYSE: MANU) Manchester United and Kohler, a global lifestyle brand headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin-USA, have agreed to a multi-year global partnership. The KOHLER brand logo will feature on the sleeve of the most iconic and best selling club shirt, for both the men’s and women’s teams. The partnership also includes joint participation on game day activities, innovative improvements to club facilities, global sustainability and social responsibility projects and other partner collaborations with Manchester United fans and Kohler customers and associates.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180712005392/en/

L-R Kohler CEO David Kohler MU Group MD Richard Arnold at Old Trafford (Photo: Business Wire)

Kohler Co. is a leader in the design and innovation of kitchen and bath products and one of the largest manufacturers of power systems in the world. Founded in 1873, the two organisations have been in existence for over 140 years, sharing a long history steeped in tradition, excellence and innovation, as well as a common vision to make a positive impact on the world.

Manchester United and Kohler will celebrate the partnership with United fans around the world on 19th July when the new 2018/19 home shirt, to be unveiled next week, is worn for the first time by the men’s team in the opening fixture of its Tour 2018 against Club America in Phoenix, Arizona.

Manchester United’s Group Managing Director, Richard Arnold comments:

“It is a pleasure to welcome Kohler to the Manchester United family as a principal partner and our first shirt sleeve sponsor for both the men’s and women’s teams. Our shirt is much more than what we wear, it embodies the passion of our fans and their allegiance to the club.”

“Kohler is known around the world not only for its cutting-edge design and luxury products but also a genuine commitment to stewardship and sustainability and is an exciting addition to our family of commercial partners.”

David Kohler, President and CEO of Kohler Co. comments:

“Our partnership with Manchester United provides new opportunities to showcase the quality of Kohler products and services with passionate fans of the most far-reaching and revered sports team on the planet. We are excited to help build our global brand among people who align themselves and their lifestyles, with leading-edge innovation and a desire to make the world a better place.”

“An essential component of the relationship is our support of the new professional women’s team, and we look forward to their debut and our ongoing support. Manchester United embodies sustained excellence in everything they do and our shared values are a perfect match as we expand our fast-growing international presence into new regions with purpose and a meaningful presence.”

ENDS

About Manchester United

Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 140-year heritage we have won 66 trophies, enabling us to develop the world’s leading sports brand and a global community of 659 million followers. Our large, passionate community provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, new media & mobile, broadcasting and match day.

About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America’s oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of nearly 37,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products; engines and power systems; luxury cabinetry and tile; and owner/operator of two of the world’s finest five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland. Kohler’s Whistling Straits golf course will host the 2020 Ryder Cup. For more details, please visit www.KohlerUnited.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180712005392/en/

MULTIMEDIA AVAILABLE :https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180712005392/en/Source: Businesswire