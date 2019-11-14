KPMG in India and NIIT Launch the KPMG NIIT Finance Academy to Address the Changing Talent Requirements of the Industry

by businesswireindia.com

and, have entered into an exclusive partnership to launch the KPMG NIIT Finance Academy in India for building skills and talent for Finance of the Future. This was announced on the side-lines of, NIIT’s annual customer conference, tailor-made for leaders to come together, connect, and collaborate to discuss the role of learning in driving transformative growth in the wake of digital disruption faced by businesses across the world.Designed as a centre for future skills in finance, the Academy will offer futuristic programs in finance to fresh graduates and experienced finance professionals to address the changing talent requirements that evolving business models, regulatory changes and new-age technologies are bringing forth as they drive both disruption and transformation in the finance function.As per KPMG International’s recently released ‘’, one of the top 5 goals and initiatives is to ‘Invest in and enhance finance talent and skills’. Further, 78% of surveyed Finance executives expect automation to significantly impact its workforce by liberating staff from spending time on manual processes and freeing them to focus on higher value-added activities. As per this survey report, in addition to traditional finance competencies, future finance teams will require process management and exceptional management skills to administer digitally-enabled processes, digital finance experts and data scientists to analyse internal and external data to provide critical insights to the business.This indicates that the finance function across organizations and geographies is experiencing an increasing skills gap as most of these future oriented skills are in short supply and high demand. To this end, the finance academy jointly set up by KPMG in India and NIIT has designed programs to cater to the future-ready talent requirements for the industry., said, “said,said,The Academy will primarily offer four programs:for fresh graduates who aspire for a career in finance;to help companies in on-boarding fresh talent; anfor companies to upskill and reskill mid-level finance executives and anthat will help companies to upskill and reskill experienced finance professionals.In addition, the learners fromwill get placement opportunities for finance and accounting roles with some of the biggest companies operating in the country.saidAll programs of this finance academy will be taught by qualified and experienced finance faculty. Apart from the regular faculty, all the programs will have guest lectures by finance industry experts who will familiarize the participants with the latest industry trends. The academy will be located at NIIT’s Gurgaon centre and most of the classes will be conducted there. However, based on client requests, some B2B programs may be conducted at client locations. The Academy will also offer customized modular programs for companies as per their requirement.Source: Businesswire