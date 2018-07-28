KREO Design – Creating Delight Through Design

by businesswireindia.com

KREO Design and Innovation, a multi-disciplinary design firm with a user-centric approach that provides design solutions for companies and local business, both in India and Internationally. KREO Design's clientele spans across the fashion, retail, automotive, FMCG and electronics industries

like Facebook, Bosch, Nikon, Scania, 3M, Reliance Industries Limited, Titan company limited, Crocs, etc. They have onboard, specialists from various design backgrounds like retail and user experience design, fashion, graphics and visual communication, brand strategists, creative copy and content, animation to name a few.

KREO Design offers services in the areas of retail design, branding, customer experience design, exhibition design, video and animation, content generation and social media management. The firm also provides brand strategy planning, campaign design, adverts planning and execution with analytics and insights. In specialized branding services, it provides brand identity, guidelines and logo, packaging, editorial and website designs, illustrations and infographics, corporate communication and presentations. The full-service design firm provides storyboarding, explainer videos, corporate videos, brand videos and animated videos under video and animation services.

For exhibition design, the firm provides the services of trade shows, consumer exhibitions, corporate events, pop-up stalls, product launches. Under customer experience design, the services include spatial experience design, customer engagement activities, signage and navigation, character and mascot design and retail experience design. Their

retail design and visual merchandising include concept store design, retail experience design, point of purchase, window display, in-store visual merchandising, props and styling, retail identity design, promotional merchandise/giveaways, price and promo communication design. It serves customers through its Bengaluru office. The firm was founded in 2013 by Ms. Darshita Thaker, an alumna of National Institute of Design.

The Golden Globe Tigers Award 2018 – Retail Design Agency of the Year 2018 (May 2018)

Bharat Nirman Award for Industry Development 2018 by the Indian Organization for Commerce and Industry (January 2018)

Global Marketing Excellence Award 2017 – “Agency Innovation of the Year” category (November 2017)

Global Marketing Excellence Award 2017 – “Woman Super Achiever” category (November 2017)

Global Marketing Excellence Award 2017 – “Marketing Campaign of the Year” category (November 2017)

Karnataka Brand Leadership Award 2017 (November 2017)

which includes fortune 500 companiesspecialties inThe design firm has also received recognition for their work:Source: Businesswire