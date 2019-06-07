Lakmé Academy Powered by Aptech Expands Footprint

Lakmé Academy powered by Aptech (LAPA) today launched a new centre in Dilsukhnagar, Hyderabad. The centre was inaugurated by well-known writer and Telugu Cinema heartthrob Maya Nelluri. The academy plans to be the biggest player in the beauty and wellness vocational skilling sector and plans to continue its impressive growth in opening training academies in the coming years as well.

From left to right: Mr. Murali – National Head Sales & Operations LAPA, Mr. Venkat, Celebrity Maya Nellorie, CEO – Mr. Mike Sir, Manager & Beauty Trainer – Vijaya, MD – A. Rameswari



The brand is a collaborative venture between global education and training leader, Aptech Ltd. and Lakmé Lever Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of Hindustan Unilever Ltd. Currently, LAPA has over 125 centres across India with over 85 currently open.

From left to right: Managing Director – A. Rameswari, Celebrity & Film Actress Ms. Maya Nellorie, CEO Rotomaker, Mr. Mike Yatham National Head Sales & Operations LAPA – Mr. Murali.



Speaking at the launch Maya said, “Behind every cinema star or artist lies hours of effort by the beauty, hair care and wellness professional. We certainly owe it to them for our success. I want to convey to all the students out there that this is a great industry to be in, especially since two of the biggest names Aptech&Lakme, are partners in bringing this knowledge to you. ”

Commenting on the growth opportunity in the market, Pravir Arora, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Marketing, Aptech Ltd. said, “Dilsukhnagar is one of the largest commercial and residential centers in Hyderabad and thus a strategic location for us. The growing demand for skilled beauty professionals is not hinging on the thriving affluent population which has been the predominant consumers of the beauty and wellness service. The rise of millennial and the neo middle class who emphasize on a holistic wellbeing as well as the desire to look good and young are playing a key catalyst in the growth."

Expressing happiness on his new venture in collaboration with Aptech Yatham Madhav Reddy – The Owner of the franchise said, “It is estimated that the biggest impediment in the growth will be the shortage of skilled manpower. With Lakmé Academy powered by Aptech, we aim to bridge this skill gap in the industry. There are numerous opportunities across the value chain for talented beauty and styling professionals, managers and entrepreneurs.”

Students at the academy are offered both foundation and advanced level training in skin, hair and make-up. Lakme Academy powered by Aptech has also integrated soft skills development into the technical curriculum to ensure that students are aligned as per the demand of the industry. The top performing students are assisted with placements through the Lakmé Salon Network while aspiring entrepreneurs are provided with the vocational skills needed to own and sustain a Lakmé Academy franchise.