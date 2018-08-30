Lenovo and Pivot3 Optimize Smart City Security

by businesswireindia.com

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY), a Fortune Global 500 company and global technology leader in driving Intelligent Transformation, and Pivot3, a leading provider of hyperconverged infrastructure solutions (HCI), announced a global strategic partnership to develop, market and sell a new set of edge computing solutions optimized for mission-critical smart city security. The integrated appliances feature Lenovo Data Center Group (DCG) ultra-reliable ThinkSystem servers powered by Pivot3 HCI software.

Much of the smart city market growth is being driven by mission-critical security initiatives which rely on information collated from an array of city sensors and databases combined with video data and analytics including facial recognition, behavioral analysis, license plate recognition and other intelligence. According to IHS Markit, the global market for security equipment in the city surveillance sector has surpassed $3 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at an average rate of 14.6 percent through 20211. Effectively collecting, analyzing, storing and acting on all this information in real-time relies on the latest advances in edge computing. The Lenovo/Pivot3 solution provides this growing market with resilient, cost effective and easy-to-manage edge computing.

“Together Lenovo and Pivot3 are enabling the next generation of edge computing, where governments and organizations can leverage machine learning and analytics to better protect the people they serve,” said Wilfredo Sotolongo, vice president and general manager of IoT at Lenovo Data Center Group. “Through this partnership, we provide customers a solution to centrally manage their distributed edge devices – with faster video ingest rates, higher resiliency and smaller, space conscious appliances.”

“We are thrilled to team up with Lenovo, a partner and industry leader that shares our commitment to supporting the evolving data center,” said Bruce Milne, chief marketing officer and general manager, Lenovo Alliance, Pivot3. “Pivot3 and Lenovo support customers with streamlined service delivery, automation and efficiency. Customers are seeing incredible impact from our HCI solutions that are optimized for mission-critical safe city, IoT and edge computing, and we’re pleased to further expand that impact with Lenovo’s market influence, distribution and accelerated go-to-market strategies.”

Among the growing customer base is the City of Bogotá, Colombia, that needed to refresh its complex monitoring system of over 1000 cameras of different vendors. The City of Bogotá is deploying a highly efficient Lenovo/Pivot3 edge computing solution to achieve maximum infrastructure efficiency and scale the entire security network into a central control center, out of which at least four visualization locations operated by police will be served. With this new deployment in edge computing, the City of Bogotá is now able to seamlessly scale performance requirements as surveillance needs grow. Following this initial deployment for the City of Bogotá, the suburbs of Bogotá additionally chose the combined Pivot3-Lenovo technology for another 2,000 cameras located along the city's 18 boroughs.

“With this new scalable edge computing solution, the city’s security team can view any camera, regardless of brand across the city from a single location, which will greatly simplify operations,” said Rafael Padilla, systems integrator, City of Bogotá Safe City Project.

The new Lenovo/Pivot3 solution is currently available and installed in markets across the globe. Proof-of-concept testing is also available at Lenovo’s Innovation Centers, where customers and partners can gain real-time insight into how the IoT solutions can perform within their unique environments, workloads and data.

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$45 billion Fortune Global 500 company and a global technology leader in driving Intelligent Transformation through smart devices and infrastructure that create the best user experience. Lenovo manufactures one of the world’s widest portfolio of connected products, including smartphones (Motorola), tablets, PCs (ThinkPad, Yoga, Lenovo Legion) and workstations as well as AR/VR devices and smart home/office solutions. Lenovo’s data center solutions (ThinkSystem, ThinkAgile) are creating the capacity and computing power for the connections that are changing business and society. Lenovo works to inspire the difference in everyone and build a smarter future where everyone thrives. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Weibo, read about the latest news via our Storyhub, or visit our website at http://www.lenovo.com/

About Pivot3

Pivot3’s intelligent hybrid cloud and IoT solutions provide security, resilience and simplicity at scale for customers’ mission-critical business services. Powered by the industry’s only Intelligence Engine, Pivot3 automates the management of applications, delivers industry-leading performance, eliminates unplanned downtime and reduces the cost of traditional IT infrastructure by half or more. With over 2,600 customers in 63 countries, and more than 20,000 deployments in education, hospitality, transportation, government, healthcare, defense, financial services and retail, Pivot3 allows IT to manage complexity at scale through automation and intelligence. Visit www.pivot3.com to learn more.

