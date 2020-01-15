Lexus Design Award India 2020: Bigger, Better & Bolder

by businesswireindia.com

Lexus India today wrapped up the 3rd edition of India’s prestigious and fiercely contested design awards – Lexus Design Award India (LDAI). The winners of the third LDAI were chosen from 885 high quality entries from all over India.



Winners from the Conceptual categories have been shortlisted for the Global Lexus Design Award 2020 (LDA) and will be invited to the Lexus Design Event at Milan Design Week.



Speaking on the occasion P.B. Venugopal, President, Lexus India, said, “We are in the third year of LDAI and with each year the popularity of the event is increasing. The number of entries is already 3X compared to the first edition. This also reflects the wealth of design talent we have in this country. At Lexus, we believe in the power of design and how it can help build a sustainable tomorrow. LDAI is our effort at unlocking that power of design.”



Jury member and Vice President of Lexus Asia Pacific Division, David Nordstrom, further added, “It’s not just the high number of entries, the quality of entries are very impressive too. It is heartening to see the convergence of Design & Technology across all categories.”



The LDAI 2020 was judged by a panel of luminaries from the design field. The winners of the 10 categories, and the Jury’s Choice Award, received Lexus Design Award India trophies designed specially by Michael Foley, and the winning works will be promoted by Lexus India on digital media and at the Lexus Guest Experience Centers.



This year, LDAI 2020 introduced a mentorship program as part of the process. To mentor the finalists from the conceptual category, Lexus welcomed a stellar ensemble of creative pioneers and industry stalwarts who helped the finalists refine their projects.



The ceremony was held during the Pune Design Festival, organized by Association of Designers of India (ADI). The winning entry from the global Lexus Design Award 2019, Algorithmic Lace by Lisa Marks, was exhibited at the venue.

