Light Up the Future with Posiflex at EuroShop 2020

The Posiflex Group, a synergy of world-leading POS, kiosk, and industrial computing technologies — will bring its Serviced IoT solutions to EuroShop 2020, the leading Europe trade fair for the retail industry, from February 16th – 20th at Hall6/A57 in Düsseldorf.

Nowadays, the ways of retail have been fundamentally changed. Retailers are experiencing unparalleled disruption and are facing new challenges with fierce competition and consumer demands. To aid retailers to stay ahead of the curve, Posiflex POS solutions help retailers to become an integral part of the future retail by offering machines with advanced capabilities, such as rotating screens, various OS platform support, hands-on cable management, and ease of service. Posiflex’s new Android version of MT-Series (Mobile POS), RT-Series (POS terminal), HS-Series (All-in-One POS), and new ZT Series (POS terminal) will be showcased to enhance the Posiflex POS solutions trending in Retail. Additionally, Posiflex will debut its brand new ZT Series, an unprecedented line of POS terminals with features that will set the retail standard for years to come, and can optimize retailers’ daily operations and infrastructure across all touchpoints of the store.

In addition to the POS solutions, Posiflex kiosk solutions are designed to enhance and reinvent the customer experience by providing fully integrated and modularized kiosks and peripherals. Posiflex will introduce the new Mercury EK-Series (15.6 and 21 inches), an economic level kiosk with a small footprint and Cachet JK-Series (32 inches), the flattened version of the popular TK-3200 Series, along with the established Paragon TK-3200 Series (32 inches); these kiosks can be deployed in many kinds of configurations, and available in Windows or Android. Moreover, a new pedestal integrated with a pager dispenser and another pedestal with a card dispenser and bill acceptor for Stellar TK-2100 Series (21 inches) will be present to demonstrate the versatile functions of its series in a wide range of self-service applications. Posiflex kiosk solutions empower retailers to streamline the daily operations of their stores and interact with customers in an efficient and mutually beneficial manner.

In addition to its plentiful POS and kiosk solutions, Posiflex will showcase its Remote Management System (RMS), Canopy. In Canopy, users can modernize operations by monitoring and controlling of Posiflex hardware assets. While maximizing the utility of the data through advanced analytics and automation, RMS-centralized management capabilities enabled through Canopy will help users increase efficiencies and improve uptimes.

By combining world-class POS / Kiosks with a full range of peripherals and software, visitors can experience Posiflex’s product portfolio that is driving the future of Serviced IoT solution— a future that is more personalized, flexible and connected. Visit our booth at EuroShop 2020, experience the difference and let Posiflex light up your future.

About Posiflex Group:

Posiflex has designed and manufactured world-class POS solutions for more than 30 years. Since 2016, the company has acquired KIOSK and Portwell, further expanding into self-service and embedded PC offerings. The global Posiflex Group is in place to provide world-class B2B Serviced IoT solutions.

