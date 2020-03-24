Lineage Logistics Commits $5 Million and Launches Its “Share A Meal” Campaign to Help Provide 100 Million Meals in Response to COVID-19

by businesswireindia.com

Campaign calls on global influencers, likeminded individuals and food chain leaders to help feed people in need around the world Lineage Logistics kicks off the campaign with a $1,000,000 donation to Feeding America and will match contributions up to $500,000 more from a fundraiser run by Stephen and Ayesha Curry’s Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation

Lineage Logistics Holdings, LLC (“Lineage” or the “Company”), the world’s largest and most innovative provider of temperature-controlled logistics, today announced its commitment to a $5 million donation and the launch of its Share A Meal campaign to help provide 100 million meals* to people in need in response to COVID-19.

“The COVID-19 virus presents extraordinary challenges for moving, storing, and distributing food on a large scale,” said Greg Lehmkuhl, Lineage’s President & CEO. “At Lineage, we’ve built a business dedicated to shepherding food all over the world, which puts us in a unique position to help overcome these challenges. We want to do our part by sharing what we have to offer – including temperature-controlled warehouse space, supply chain logistics expertise and financial resources.”

In honor of this response and to kick off the campaign, Lineage is donating $1 million to the Feeding America® COVID-19 Response Fund and will donate up to $500,000 more to match contributions made to the fundraiser run by Stephen and Ayesha Curry's Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation, in which all funds are directed to Feeding America®, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization.

“We're working in a myriad of ways to ensure that every person in need, particularly the residents of Oakland, California, has access to the food they need during this COVID-19 crisis,” said Chris Helfrich, CEO of the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation. “We're proud to be doing this work alongside Lineage Logistics – they’ve quickly established themselves as an invaluable partner in these critical times.”

“We are very proud to join forces and launch our Share A Meal campaign with Stephen and Ayesha Curry’s Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation to work with Feeding America and provide much-needed meals from coast to coast,” said Kevin Marchetti, Co-Executive Chairman of Lineage Logistics Holdings, LLC. “We hope to connect with inspirational changemakers like the Curry’s in communities across the United States and around the world in pursuit of our goal of helping to provide 100 million meals to people in need.”

In addition to these initial commitments, Lineage is looking to work closely with a number of other strategic partners to make financial and logistical contributions in communities worldwide and reach Share A Meal’s ambitious goal.

Lineage will engage its expansive network of customers, which includes some of the world’s largest food producers and manufacturers, to join Lineage in its commitment, and the Company will challenge its investors, vendors and other likeminded leaders and businesses to donate as well as we work together to ensure people around the world have access to the feed they need. Additionally, recognizing that COVID-19 is a worldwide crisis, Lineage has engaged with the Global FoodBanking Network, to provide funds, donate food and volunteer the Company’s storage resources and distribution expertise on a global scale.

“We have the opportunity to rise to the occasion in a critical time of need and actively live out Lineage’s purpose statement of helping to feed the world,” Lehmkuhl said. “It’s a time to ask ourselves what we stand for, and how far we are willing to go in service of others. We are 14,000 strong in communities near and far. As citizens of the world, we are in this together, and we know Lineage can – and must – do more.”

*Lineage’s goal to help provide 100 million meals will include financial and in-kind donations facilitated by Lineage and its partners to Feeding America and other hunger-relief organizations. To support Lineage’s Share a Meal campaign and make a donation to Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund, please visit: www.feedingamerica.org/lineage-covid

About Lineage Logistics

Lineage is the world’s largest and most innovative provider of temperature-controlled logistics solutions. Lineage’s expertise in end-to-end logistical solutions, its unrivaled facility network, and its use of technology combine to promote food safety, increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, lessen environmental impact, and minimize supply chain waste. As a result, Lineage helps customers ranging from Fortune 500 companies to small family-owned businesses increase the efficiency and protect the integrity of their temperature-controlled supply chain. In recognition of the company’s leading innovations, Lineage was recognized as the No 1. Data Science company on Fast Company’s Annual list of The World’s Most Innovative Companies in 2019, in addition to ranking 23rd overall in an evaluation of thousands of companies worldwide. For more information, visit: www.lineagelogistics.com.

About Feeding America®

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

About The Global FoodBanking Network

The Global FoodBanking Network (GFN) is an international non-profit organization that nourishes the world’s hungry through uniting and advancing food banks in more than 30 countries. GFN focuses on combating hunger and preventing food waste by providing expertise, directing resources, sharing knowledge and developing connections that increase efficiency, ensure food safety and reach more people facing hunger. Last year, 943 GFN member food banks rescued over 500 million kilograms of food and grocery product and redirected it to feed 9.6 million people through a network of more than 55,000 social service and community-based organizations. For more information please visit www.foodbanking.org.

About Eat. Learn. Play.

Founded by three-time NBA champion and two-time MVP Stephen Curry and entrepreneur, host and The New York Times bestselling author Ayesha Curry, Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation seeks to unlock the human potential of every child. Focused on youth in underserved communities, the foundation's programs are anchored around three core values vital to a successful childhood: nutrition, education and physical activity. As emerging figures in the tech and food spaces, the Curry family is committed to increasing access to quality education for K-12 students, driving innovation and creativity and paving the way for bright futures. Eat. Learn. Play.'s education focus furthermore extends through college completion with a goal to close the graduation gap between low-income and minority students and their peers. The foundation's localized programs provide nutritious food for children in low-income neighborhoods to reduce childhood hunger, the tools to learn about holistic wellness and environments for safe play. In working with community partners across the country, Eat. Learn. Play. is committed to collaboratively improving lives for today's youth generation. To support Eat. Learn. Play.’s donations to the Alameda County Community Food Bank, please visit: bit.ly/elpcovidfund

