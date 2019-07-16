  • Download mobile app
16 Jul 2019, Edition - 1463, Tuesday
Lockheed Martin, Tata Host 2019 Supplier Conference in India

by businesswireindia.com

July 16, 2019

Business Wire India

Reaffirming their commitment to strengthening India’s aerospace sector and India-US ties, Lockheed Martin Corp. [NYSE: LMT] and Tata Advanced Systems are hosting a third annual industry supplier conference this week in India.

Lockheed Martin, Tata, Tier 1 suppliers and prospective Indian industry partners are gathering at the event to discuss partnership opportunities that strengthen India-US defence industrial ties and Make in India partnerships. In addition to India’s highly capable public sector companies, many private Indian companies have entered the aerospace and defence arena, which will continue to drive innovation and broaden the array of capabilities across India’s defence-industrial ecosystem.

“Lockheed Martin is fully committed to meeting India’s need for advanced, scalable defence capabilities,” said Dr. Vivek Lall, vice president of Strategy and Business Development, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics. “Our partnership with Indian industry on both the F-21 and S-76D proposals for the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy will put India at the epicenter of world’s largest defence ecosystem and deliver unmatched sustainment and export opportunities.”

“We are happy to co-host the supplier conference with our strategic partner Lockheed Martin, setting a common platform for the Indian players to meet and share knowledge with global suppliers and OEMs,” said Mr. Sukaran Singh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Tata Advanced Systems. “Our successful partnerships and joint ventures with Lockheed Martin have helped to build new capabilities and strengthen the Indian defence manufacturing sector and India-US ties. We hope to further grow this relationship with the F-21 project and other world-class programs.”

In addition to Tata, Lockheed Martin industry partners and suppliers include BAE Systems, Cobham, Collins Aerospace, Curtiss-Wright, Eaton, Elbit Systems, Elta, GE Aviation, Honeywell, L3Harris, Leonardo, Martin Baker, Meggitt, Moog, Northrop Grumman, Parker Hannifin, Pratt & Whitney, Rada, Rafael, Raytheon, Safran Electrical & Power, and other leading global defence and aerospace companies.

“Defence industry partnerships have long been a hallmark of strategic ties and trust,” said Phil Shaw, chief executive of Lockheed Martin India. “We see tremendous strength and opportunity in India’s defence industry and we’re very excited by the incredible potential in India.”

 

Source: Businesswire

