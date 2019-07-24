Longines Inaugurates its New Boutique in VR Chennai with its Ambassador of Elegance Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Strenghtening its Indian retail network, the Swiss watch brand Longines today inaugurated its new exclusive boutique at VR Chennai in presence of its Ambassador of Elegance – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Spread across 350 square feet, the store displays a large selection of Longines timepieces, including the most iconic watches of the brand as well as its latest models.

Brand Ambassador Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the inauguration of Longines boutique at VR Chennai

Speaking on this occasion, Aishwarya said: “I have been a part of the Longines’ family for two decades now and I have only seen it grow from one milestone to another. Today, I am very happy and proud to inaugurate this new Longines boutique in Chennai, a city close to my heart.”

Brand Ambassador Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the inauguration of Longines boutique at VR Chennai

During this event, Aishwarya was presented with a timepiece from the new HydroConquest collection. Combining watchmaking excellence and traditional elegance, both hallmarks of the winged hourglass brand, this line features a bezel enhanced with a coloured ceramic insert adding a touch of brilliance and modern styling. These new, refined models derive their inspiration from the fascinating world of aquatic sports.

Based in Saint-Imier in Switzerland since 1832, the watchmaking company Longines wields expertise steeped in tradition, elegance and performance. With generations of experience as official timekeeper of world championships, and as partner of international sports federations, Longines has built strong and long-lasting relationships in the world of sport over the years. Known for the elegance of its timepieces, Longines is a member of Swatch Group Ltd., the world’s leading watch manufacturer. The Longines brand, with its winged hourglass emblem, is established in over 150 countries.