LuLu’s Twenty14 Holdings Completes Rs. 2800 Crores Investment in the UK

Twenty14 Holdings, the hospitality investment arm of LuLu Group International, has completed investments of £ 300 million in UK with the inauguration of the Great Scotland Yard in London today. The hotel will be open for business from December 9, 2019. The historic property was acquired in 2015 for Rs. 1,025 crores, and the makeover of the hotel involved a further Rs. 512 crores. In addition to the Great Scotland Yard, Twenty14 Holdings had acquired the celebrated Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian in Scotland in 2018.

The Great Scotland Yard being formally inaugurated by Nicky Morgan, Secretary of State, Lord Jonathan Marland, Sir Edward Lister, UAE Ambassador HE Mansoor Abulhoul, Indian High Commissioner Ruchi Ghanshyam, Hyatt Hotels Global President & CEO Mark Hoplamazian in the presence of LuLu Group Chairman Yusuffali MA and Twenty14 Holdings MD Adeeb Ahamed in London. (Photo: AETOSWire)

The Great Scotland Yard Hotel, which is being managed by Hyatt under their The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand, is located in the St. James’s district of Westminster. The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand is a portfolio of independent hotel properties, ranging from historic urban gems to contemporary trend-setters. Whether it is a fascinating past, an exclusive location, famous architecture and design or an award-winning dining experience, each hotel has its own distinct narrative and creates novel, story-worthy experiences for guests, while at the same time offering World of Hyatt members all of the program’s benefits.

Steeped in history, The Great Scotland Yard was once a dwelling for visiting Kings of Scotland during the Tudor period, while today the building is most famous as the former headquarters of the London Metropolitan Police force. In 1910, the building served as the British Army Recruitment Office and Royal Military Police headquarters.

Speaking about the new project, M. A. Yusuff Ali, Chairman and MD of LuLu Group International said: “London is one of the world’s greatest cities and the Great Scotland Yard Hotel represents its illustrious past as well as its modern significance. The hotel spotlights the city’s vibrant history, its several celebrated aspects and its status as a global melting pot. In essence, we have curated an unmatched experience for every guest while recreating the historic premises into a symbol of ultimate hospitality. We welcome you to experience this unique and fabulous experience at the Great Scotland Yard.”

An 1820s Grade II listed building with Edwardian & Victorian architecture, the high-end luxury boutique hotel with 7 floors and spanning 93,000 sq. ft. has 153 rooms and 15 suites apart from a 2-bedroom townhouse VIP-suite created from part of the original Scotland Yard Police premises. The hotel also features a library, gymnasium, meeting/conference rooms, a 120-seater conference space/ballroom and VIP function rooms.

Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director, Twenty14 Holdings, said, “The Great Scotland Yard Hotel is a dream come true for us. The culmination of a path set long ago. Transforming one of the world’s most historic addresses into an icon of modern hospitality. Twenty14 Holdings’ focus remained steady right through, keeping the building’s reputation in mind, every effort made in its rebirth had to be extraordinary, beyond expectations. And, this is what has been accomplished. The Great Scotland Yard Hotel invites you to experience its myriad stories.”

Once the famous and historical home of law and order in London's City of Westminster, Great Scotland Yard will be a modern destination, an innovative and lively space offering multiple F&B options – The Yard, The Forty Elephants, The Parlour and Sibín serving international & British modern food under the supervision of acclaimed Chef & restaurateur Robin Gill.

Peter Fulton, Group President EAME/SWA, Hyatt Hotels said, “We at Hyatt feel extremely proud to find ourselves charged with preserving the illustrious heritage of this iconic building, Great Scotland Yard, and give it a new life as the first hotel within The Unbound Collection by Hyatt. I could not think of a better London home for this brand, which is all about creating unique stays and story-worthy experiences. I want to thank the LuLu Group for putting their trust in us and handing us the keys to this one-of-a-kind hotel. We look forward to our continued success and building further on the fruitful relationship between Hyatt and the LuLu Group.”

The hotel has partnered with the Koestler Trust, the UK prison arts charity, to showcase some of the award-winning pictures, ceramics, and sculptures by serving prisoners from the Trust’s annual competition. The themed luxury hotel has secret doors, hidden rooms, shields, emblems, and historic details etched into glass and metalwork. Walls are lined in walnut paneling, antique bronze mirror work, and bespoke joinery, secret doors give access to the whiskey bar and signature restaurant, marble marquetry design flooring graces the cocktail bar with built-in banquet seating lined with button-cushion leather. Newly commissioned works of art and curated interior displays using antiques, collectables, and ephemera recall multiple aspects of the history of crime, detective work, and the police—as well as the hotel’s location.

About Twenty14 Holdings

Twenty14 Holdings, the leading hospitality investment arm of LuLu Group International, was founded in 2014 to capitalise on the growth in the global hospitality industry. The company currently has assets worth more than $750m spread across Europe, Middle East, UK, and India. In Europe, the group owns the historic Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian in Scotland. The company recently announced its entry into mainland Europe with their first hotel in Switzerland – IntercityHotel Zurich Airport. In the Middle East, the firm owns the Steigenberger Hotel Business Bay in Dubai and co-owns the landmark Sheraton Oman Hotel in Muscat, Oman. In India, besides Port Muziris – A Tribute Portfolio Hotel in Kochi, Twenty14 Holdings is developing two properties in Bengaluru.

For more information, please visit http://www.twenty14holdings.com/

