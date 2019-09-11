Madras Security Printers Successfully Completes Data Digitization Project for National Population Register in TN

Chennai based Madras Security Printers (MSP) has successfully completed the Data Digitization and updation of National Population Register (NPR) for Tamil Nadu. The company had bagged the tender last year and was completed within the time frame. The State of Tamil Nadu has a population of 80 million citizens.

The NPR is a comprehensive identity database maintained by the Registrar General and Government of India (RGI). The objective of creation of the NPR is to help in better utilization and implementation of the benefits and services under the Government schemes, improving planning, improving security and preventing identity fraud.

Digitization is a process by which physical or manual records such as text, images etc. are converted into digital forms.

“We commenced the work last year in August. The data digitization process was carried out simultaneously across various regions of the State. In a short span of 12 months, data centers were set up every taluk / district,” said Mr. Arul Prathan Singh, Director, Madras Security Printers Private Limited.

“Entries were made using our specialized software developed in house and integrated with Quality Checking and Verification processes. This ensured there is an extra edge in ensuring accuracy and quality. We are happy that we had been entrusted with this task that is an important part and a new milestone in the journey of our contribution to Digital India,” he added.

About MSPL

Madras Security Printers is a 42-year-old company and a leader in E-governance and High Security printing. The organization has a successful track record of implementing several E-governance projects in states namely Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, UP, West Bengal, Orissa, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Rajasthan. MSP has operations in India, Kenya, Mauritius, Nepal, Bangladesh and several other countries across the globe.