Market Xcel Enters the Big Data Analytics Arena

Market Xcel Data Matrix Pvt. Ltd. has forayed into Big Data Analytics – a field that presents massive opportunities for the Research Industry by deploying smart analytics in maneuvering and interpreting mammoth data to create fruitful business insights for clients.With a mandate to innovate, zeal to explore and delve deeper into consumer mind through research, R. Vishal Oberoi (CEO, Market Xcel) said, “Big Data is Big Business. The bigger the data sets, the better the predictions. Data analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence are already transforming various industries. In the future, every point that has the capability to generate data will be predictable with the highest possible accuracy, in almost real time. The market is huge, the data is abundant, and the future is predictable.”In the rapidly changing times, there is a continuous onslaught of data and companies across the globe have recognized the need to proactively elicit useful information to formulate future smart strategies and are thus investing heavily on such services.According to Ashwani Arora (Sr. VP Research), “Big data is also smart data that accelerates business decisions giving more power to the marketers for end to end transformative impact. Be it consumer sentiments, the HR practices or spotting gaps in Marketing, data science plays a critical role.”With data explosion from all directions, Big Data Analytics can provide a visionary approach to business growth and holds special relevance for organisations across various industries. Leaders can take advantage of this evolved environment and make sound business decisions by predicting behaviour patterns and trends deduced from well-analysed data.For successful execution of Big Data projects, a Big Data Analytics wing has been set up by Market Xcel. TheData Scientists & Consultants who are well versed with the nuances of Big Data Analytics and decipher patterns within the existing Big Data using smart analytics (hypothesis testing, regression analysis and data modelling to visualize and condense vast patterns) to interpret them for predictive modelling.“This new initiative is to complement our services portfolio for our existing and prospective clients from across the globe. We are on a digital transformation journey, and shall offer enough insights based on data, enabling clients to make well-informed decisions,” added Ashwani.Source: Businesswire