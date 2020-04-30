Mary Kay Inc. Commits Nearly $10 Million to Global COVID-19 Support

April 30, 2020
In an effort to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and support frontline workers, Mary Kay Inc. has contributed nearly $10 million in monetary donations, product donations, and distribution support in the countries where it operates and communities in critical need around the world.
“The wide-ranging impact of this pandemic on our economies, populace and the world at large may not be truly known for some time,” said David Holl, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Mary Kay Inc. “But here’s what we’re sure of right now: people are suffering, and an unprecedented crisis requires everyone’s support. It’s our responsibility to help those affected by this virus—either directly, like our frontline workers, or indirectly, like women and children impacted by the alarming uptick in domestic violence cases.”
In response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, Mary Kay Inc., its subsidiaries around the world, and along with its four company-sponsored Foundations in Canada, Brazil, China and the United States, have taken the following actions targeted at supporting global and national relief efforts:
Dr. Ciro Ugarte, Director of PAHO Health Emergencies
“We are thankful for Mary Kay’s generous donation of hand sanitizer to the Pan American Health Organization, Regional Office for the Americas of the World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO). This donation will support the Organization’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, helping the countries of the Americas in slowing the virus’ spread in healthcare settings and protecting health workers who are at the forefront of the response to this pandemic.”
Michelle Nunn, CARE President and CEO
“CARE is working every day in vulnerable communities across the globe where healthcare systems are the most fragile. In times of pandemics, life becomes even more perilous in these communities. Hand sanitizers are an important resource in stopping the spread of COVID-19, particularly in places with limited access to water and sanitation, and where social distancing is a challenge to survival. That’s why we are grateful for Mary Kay’s generous donation to help keep communities safe.”
Pat Drury, WHO Manager, Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network (GOARN)
“The mission of the Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network (GOARN), acting in collaboration with WHO, is to provide international public health resources to control outbreaks and public health emergencies across the globe. The network is connecting partner institutions for better health outcomes and networking international public health resources to support communities, and save lives in times of major outbreaks and public health emergencies. As we celebrate our 20th anniversary in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, our mission resonates now, more than ever. On behalf of those who will benefit most from this generosity, we are thankful to Mary Kay for its donation.”
Zara Ingilizian, Head of Consumer Industries and the Future of Consumption Platform, World Economic Forum
“The World Economic Forum, in partnership with the World Health Organization, is mobilizing all stakeholders to protect lives and livelihoods through its COVID-19 Action Platform. The spread of this disease demands global cooperation among governments, international organizations and the business community. Consumer Industries companies, such as Mary Kay, and their donations of life-saving sanitation products are playing a vital role in protecting the health and wellbeing of workers, healthcare professionals and consumers.”
Michelle Nunn, CARE President and CEO
“When combined in countries experiencing war, poverty, and instability, COVID-19 creates a perfect storm of factors that will exacerbate existing challenges many women and girls in these settings experience, including gender-based violence (GBV). We need to ensure that the emergency response to COVID-19 doesn’t forget society’s most marginalized and vulnerable people. The Mary Kay Foundation’s generous donation will help to keep women and girls safe from GBV and other threats during this time of crisis.”
About Mary Kay
One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her beauty company more than 56 years ago with three goals: develop rewarding opportunities for women, offer irresistible products, and make the world a better place. That dream has blossomed into a multibillion-dollar company with millions of independent sales force members in nearly 40 countries. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skin care, color cosmetics, and fragrances. Mary Kay is committed to empowering women and their families by partnering with organizations from around the world, focusing on supporting cancer research, protecting survivors from domestic abuse, beautifying our communities, and encouraging children to follow their dreams. Mary Kay Ash’s original vision continues to shine—one lipstick at a time. Learn more at MaryKay.com.
About The Mary Kay Foundation℠
Guided by Mary Kay Ash’s dream to enrich the lives of women everywhere, The Mary Kay Foundation℠ raises and distributes funds to invest in breakthrough cancer research to find a cure for women-related cancers and ending domestic violence against women. Since 1996, The Mary Kay Foundation℠ has contributed more than $80 million to organizations aligned with its two-fold mission. In addition, the Foundation supports awareness initiatives, community outreach programs, and advocates for legislation to ensure women are healthy and safe. Together, we can make the world better for women. To learn more about how to educate, advocate, volunteer and donate, and join life-saving work to support and empower women, visit marykayfoundation.org, find us on Facebook and Instagram, or follow us on Twitter.
