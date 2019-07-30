Mary Kay Inc. Named Among Most Reputable Global Employers in Reputation Institutes 2019 Workplace Study

July 30, 2019
Mary Kay Inc. is proud to be recognized in the 2019 Global Workplace 100 Study by Reputation Institute (Ri) as one of the world’s most reputable employers. Mary Kay is ranked number 42 among the top 100 global companies on the list.
“Our reputation among employees and customers is based on the foundation Mary Kay Ash established when she began her dream company in 1963,” said Melinda Foster Sellers, Chief People Officer at Mary Kay Inc. “She envisioned a company based on the Golden Rule that made the world a better place through corporate responsibility, innovation, ethical business practices and people-first management—all factors that contributed to our success in this year’s Reputation Institute study. We’re honored to be named among the most reputable employers from around the world in 2019.”
In the study, researchers at Reputation Institute—a leading provider of reputation measurement and management services—surveyed more than 230,000 individuals in 15 countries. Reputation Institute measured companies based on professional development, total rewards, work environment, market leadership, products and responsibility.
According to the research, over the last year, willingness to work for Mary Kay increased by 6.2 percent, the largest improvement among all the companies measured in the Global RepTrak® 100 study. Mary Kay outranks other global powerhouse brands in a variety of industries across the globe.
“Mary Kay is a rising star in the reputation study—showing the biggest improvement in the ‘willingness to work for’ category of all companies measured,” said Stephen Hahn-Griffiths, Chief Reputation Officer at Ri. “Companies like Mary Kay are reaping the benefits of building workplace cultures that foster inclusion while demonstrating concern for the health and well-being of its employees.”
