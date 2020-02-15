Mary Kay Participates in 2020 Generational Dermatology Palm Springs Symposium

by businesswireindia.com

Mary Kay Inc., a global beauty company and leader in skin care innovation, continued its decades-long support of the beauty and scientific communities by recently supporting the 2020 Generational Dermatology Palm Springs Symposium from Feb. 14 – 16.

Dr. Lucy Gildea, Chief Scientific Officer of Mary Kay Inc. (Photo: Mary Kay Inc.)

Generational Dermatology, founded by Dr. Wendy E. Roberts, takes a multi-decade approach to the evolving aging patient, including medical, surgical and aesthetic dermatology. This symposium is targeted toward dermatologists and other core specialists at all stages of their careers. Participants join extraordinary faculty and key opinion leaders at the Omni Rancho Las Palmas, Rancho Mirage.

“Our commitment to skin care science isn’t just about making new Mary Kay products,” said Dr. Lucy Gildea, Chief Scientific Officer at Mary Kay. ”Our involvement with events like Generational Dermatology allows us to exchange innovative ideas and findings with dermatologists and continue to further support advancements in skin health. This meeting is also special to us because it supports our colleagues in dermatology over their entire career.”

Mary Kay Research & Development is dedicated to discovering the trends and technologies that enable the company to create irresistible products that deliver innovative beauty benefits to consumers. Led by Dr. Lucy Gildea, the Research & Development team includes distinguished scientists from around the world, holding doctorates and other advanced degrees across multiple disciplines: skin biology, cell biology, chemistry, biochemistry and more.

Generational Dermatology is just the latest event Mary Kay has sponsored in 2020 with scientific and academic communities that reinforce the brand’s longstanding commitment to advancing skin health research and development. Every year, Mary Kay conducts hundreds of thousands of scientific tests on products and ingredients to ensure the highest standards of safety, quality and performance. Mary Kay holds more than 1,500 patents for products, technologies and packaging designs in its global portfolio. In 2018, the company announced the opening of a more than $100 million state-of-the-art manufacturing and R&D facility in Lewisville, Texas.

About Mary Kay

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her beauty company more than 56 years ago with three goals: develop rewarding opportunities for women, offer irresistible products, and make the world a better place. That dream has blossomed into a multibillion-dollar company with millions of independent sales force members in nearly 40 countries. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skin care, color cosmetics, nutritional supplements and fragrances. Mary Kay is committed to empowering women and their families by partnering with organizations from around the world, focusing on supporting cancer research, protecting survivors from domestic abuse, beautifying our communities, and encouraging children to follow their dreams. Mary Kay Ash’s original vision continues to shine—one lipstick at a time. Learn more at MaryKay.com.

