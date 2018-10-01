Mavenir Deploys End-to-End Virtualized Network Functions on its NFV CloudRange™ Platform Worldwide

by businesswireindia.com

Mavenir, focused on transforming mobile network economics for Communications Service Providers (CSPs), today announced that CloudRange™, its industry leading Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) and container management and orchestration (MANO) platform, has large scale live deployments with a number of Tier 1 mobile operators worldwide. Mavenir has deployed comprehensive Cloud Native Virtualized Network Functions (VNFs) such as vEPC, vSBC and vIMS, supporting VoLTE, RCS, and various IMS service applications for consumer and enterprise segments while delivering on the NFV promise of increased business agility, network elasticity and enabling new commercial opportunities.

CloudRange™ allows CSPs to realize additional revenue streams by launching and scaling new services more broadly, rapidly and more efficiently. Features include:

Lifecycle Management

Closed-loop automation, making networks programmable for Network Slicing

Cloud Native and Web-Scale architecture

Works across radio, core, and applications to allow practical deployments such as subscriber data/intelligence in the network, MVNO network setup, and network upgrade in multi-vendor NFV OpenStack deployments

“When we announced CloudRange™ last year, it was in response to the erosion of market share and ARPU that indicated mobile operators needed a software-only approach to lower costs, increase revenues and enables new business models. Now, a year later, it’s live on very large scale NFV deployments,” said Pardeep Kohli, President and CEO of Mavenir. "Mavenir’s end-to-end Virtualized Network Functions (VNFs) enable operators to launch new services or capabilities that integrate smoothly with existing operations, as well as the flexibility to adjust deployments based on subscriber behavior and evolving new technologies…while avoiding legacy supplier lock-in and proprietary approaches.”

CloudRange™ is a fully automated NFV solution, built with a Cloud Native and Web-Scale architecture that drastically drives down the network economics for mobile operators with scalability, efficiency and zero touch automation. CloudRange™ is also used to manage Mavenir’s cloud-native microservices based stateless applications.

CloudRange empowers operators with highly efficient orchestration and control of VNF and container assets and helps to deliver cost savings by including additional infrastructure elements such as traffic aggregation, load balancing and end-to-end service assurance with analytics, monitoring and orchestration. CloudRange™ also includes Virtual Taps and Traffic monitoring along with open networking switches that are fully controlled and managed by Mavenir SDN-Controller, to ensure full and comprehensive operational control.

