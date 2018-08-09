Mavenir Grows Presence and Brings Cloud RAN and vEPC to India and South Asia

by businesswireindia.com

Mavenir is focused on redefining mobile network economics for Communication Service Providers (CSPs) as they transition to the next generation of networks and introducing new business models in India and South Asia, key telecom growth markets. Leveraging successes and momentum in other regions, and bringing cost reduction solutions like Cloud RAN and vEPC and revenue generation solutions like IMS Core and RCS/MaaP, Mavenir is ideally placed as a vendor of choice.

In this regard, Mavenir is announcing that Sanjay Bakaya has been appointed as the Regional Vice President for India/South Asia region. Sanjay brings his 28+ years of experience in Telecom and IT, covering diverse areas of India telecom industry, coming to Mavenir from Vanu, Inc. where he was head of Sales for Asia Pacific region for RAN product and services and prior to that, he held various key positions including member of senior leadership team at Motorola in his 14-year tenure.

“We are pleased to have Sanjay joining Mavenir at this important time, bringing his expertise to help our engagement with all the major operators in India/South Asia region,” said Pardeep Kohli, President and CEO of Mavenir. “The Telco Industry in this market has a clear opportunity to transform the way networks are engineered, deployed and operated. Mavenir is focused on helping operators transform their mobile network economics, with efficiencies, speed, scalability and platforms for new revenue growth and cost reduction.”

Added Kohli, “Mavenir is renowned for IMS/VoLTE in the region and we are excited to expand into radio and packet core as well.”

Mavenir has over 1300 people in India/South Asia region with offices in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Gurugram with plans to further expand its R&D Center at Bengaluru.

1) Meet Mavenir at India Mobile Congress October 25 – 27th 2018 in New Delhi.

2) During 2018 India Digital Open Summit, Mavenir's President and CEO Pardeep Kohli discussed the challenges of transforming the mobile network economics and how open source innovation is shifting the mobile network paradigm, bringing robust opportunities for carriers through emerging technology. Watch the 3 part video here.

About Mavenir:

Mavenir is purpose-built to redefine mobile network economics for Communication Service Providers (CSPs). Our innovative solutions pave the way to 5G with 100% software-based, end-to-end, Cloud Native network solutions. Leveraging industry-leading firsts in VoLTE, VoWiFi, Advanced Messaging (RCS), Multi-ID, vEPC and Cloud RAN, Mavenir accelerates network transformation for more than 250+ CSP customers in over 130 countries, serving over 50% of the world’s subscribers.

We embrace disruptive, innovative technology architectures and business models that drive service agility, flexibility, and velocity. With solutions that propel NFV evolution to achieve web-scale economics, Mavenir offers solutions to help CSPs with cost reduction, revenue generation and revenue protection. Learn more at mavenir.com.

