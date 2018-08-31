  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
31 Aug 2018, Edition - 1144, Friday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Days after SC ‘relief’ for 5 accused, Surendra Gadling’s wife files petition demanding similar relief
  • The FIR was filed against Priya Prakash Varrier for hurting Muslim sentiments
  • Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RSLP) leader Upendra Kushwaha said that rumours are spread to trigger rifts within the NDA.
  • Hearing on Article 35A adjourned
  • Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to hold review meeting on the use of Hindi as official language in government departments
  • Pichai and the empty chair: Google defies US Congress after Trump burn
  • 2019 Lok Sabha polls: BJP wants 20 seats, offers Nitish 12
  • Hotel tender scam: Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav granted bail by Delhi court
  • Kerala floods have wreaked havoc and killed more than 400 people and displaced many.
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

Maxion Wheels to Showcase Innovation Truck Wheel Portfolio during IAA Commercial Vehicles 2018

by businesswireindia.com

August 31, 2018

Business Wire India

Maxion Wheels, the world’s largest manufacturer of wheels, announced today its participation in the 67th IAA Commercial Vehicles exhibition in Hanover, Germany. From Sept. 20 – 27, 2018, Maxion Wheels will display both its application-diverse truck wheel product portfolio, as well as present several of its latest innovation wheels designed to tackle the industry’s challenges of fuel efficiency, connectivity and new mobility in Hall 26 / Stand A42.

 

In addition to its product displays, Maxion Wheels will offer a virtual reality show providing guests with a sensory, interactive 3D digital experience of its journey to significantly reduce weight from its steel wheels.

 

“IAA Commercial Vehicles is such an important show for Maxion Wheels; not only do we get to showcase our commercial vehicle wheel expertise, we even get to engage our customers on what matters most to them – solutions for tomorrow’s challenges,” offered Pieter Klinkers, Chief Executive Officer of Maxion Wheels. “With the dynamic change facing our customers, the wheel has never been more important than now. Our team is excited to return to Hanover to share our technology advancements and cost-effective wheels as solutions designed to address today’s and tomorrow’s industry challenges.”

 

ABOUT MAXION WHEELS

 

Maxion Wheels, a division of IOCHPE-MAXION S.A., is a leading wheel manufacturer for passenger cars, light trucks, buses, commercial trucks and trailers. The Company also produces wheels for agriculture and military vehicles, as well as other off-highway applications. With more than 100 years of wheel-making experience and 10,000 employees globally, Maxion is the world's largest wheel manufacturer, producing nearly 60 million wheels per year. The Company serves its global OEM customers from 33 locations in 16 countries on five continents, and has state-of-the-art technical centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia. To learn more, please visit Maxion Wheels’ website at www.maxionwheels.com.

 

 
Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿