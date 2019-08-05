MBBS Admissions Open for 2019

Manipal College of Medical Sciences (MCOMS) Nepal invites applications from aspiring Indian candidates for the 33rd batch of MBBS programme which will commence from September 2019.

Manipal College of Medical Sciences (MCOMS)



MCOMS is one of the premier institutions of Nepal, established in 1994 as first private medical college of Nepal and provides holistic education for students. Aspiring candidates are advised to go through the detailed admission information and apply online at this website latest by 15th Aug. The college has 22 programmes, over 135-experienced faculty, state-of-the-art teaching hospital equipped with modern facilities to provide great learning for students.

Interested students can apply online by following a few simple steps. The application fee is INR 1500/- for Indian students.

To apply online, please visit: www.manipal.edu.np

Director Admissions, Manipal college of Medical Sciences, Deep Heights, Pokhara, Nepal