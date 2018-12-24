Meeraas 2018 An Evening of Soulful Ghazals Honoring Majrooh Sultanpuri

The well-known literature foundation, Pasbaan-e-Adab’s, most awaited event, Meeraas 2018 – an evening of soulful ghazals, on 22nd December 2018 at Y B Chauhan Auditorium, Nariman Point, Mumbai was in honor of Shri Majrooh Sultanpuri.

Andalib Sultanpuri, Rahat Sultanpuri, Saba Naushad, Naugul Kazi, Nazma Sultanpuri, Naubhaar Haider, President Pasbaan e Adab & IPS Janab Quaisar Khalid, Janab Kunal Ganjawala, Irshaad Kamil

A memorable evening with Janab Andalib Sultanpuri, son of Shri Majrooh Sultanpuri in the presence of his family and fans from the literature fraternity and the Indian film industry, was an honor for the musicians, singers and team of Pasbaan-e-Adab to compose his unsung poetry and ghazals to be able to share it with a packed audience on Saturday evening.

Janab Quaiser Khalid Janab Irshad Kamil Janab Kumar Ganjawala

Evening commenced with Shri Quaiser Khalid, IGP Mumbai Police, honoring the support and guidance from Janab Andalib Sultanpuri for sharing the book of Janab Majrooh Sultanpuri holding his handwritten ghazals and poetry for the team to compose the music and perform it.

Thanking and in gratitude, of the team of Pasbaan-e-Adab, Shri Quaiser Khalid felicitated the team members for their contribution of valuable time and support to bring together a memorable evening for all.

The trio singers, Rehman, Sujata and Humayun brought the evening alive with the guidance of Janab Andalib by presenting to the audience works of his legendary father’s most treasured and loved ghazals.

Presenting a glimpse of the recordings of the ghazals recited by Majrooh Sahab was the inertia that catapult the compositions sung by the singers.

Audience enjoyed compositions such as, “Nighahein zaki”, “main akela hi chala, tha janib-e-manzil magar log saath aate gaye aur karvan banta gaya” sung by Rahman ji, Sujata ji and Humanyun ji to loud applauses and asking for repeat performances.

With music and TV personalities also in the audience, Shri Quaiser Khalid acknowledged their presence. Sanjeevni (from Qareeb movie fame) sang a few old movie numbers written by Shri. Majrooh Sultanpuri such as “aayee eh mehrbaan”, “Ankhon Se Jo Utri Hai” to an enthralling applause from the audience.

Keeping the requests from the audience in mind, the trio singers performed numbers like “chura liya hai tumne jo dil ko”, “awaaz mein na dungha”, “monica oh my darling” … truly a memorable evening from the unheard and uncomposed to the most famous ground-breaking songs of the golden era of the Indian film and music Industry.

Pasbaan-e-Adab – Introduction

The younger generation of our times is getting detached from their traditional and cultural roots due to influences of different cultures. Change is always difficult and though we learn from other cultures, keeping our heritage and culture alive by spreading the knowledge about its richness and depth is crucial for the next generations to be able to access, learn and value it.

Pasbaan-e-Adab, stands for protecting the patrons of literature. The foundation aims to spread and maintain the country’s historical and cultural values. This was the primary reason for which Pasbaan-e-adab was formed.

In the past decade, the foundation has organized many programs, promoting peace and harmony through Literature. As an institution it has grown to welcome an elite audience with willingness to learn and grow their understanding of Literature in various languages and forms in the company of the most renowned poets of the country. It includes, Izhaar – International Poetry Festival, Anubhuti – Quality Hindi Literature, Meraas – Heritage portraying our ancestral heritage, Kavyanjali – Literary works from Marathi Poets & Literati.

These programs are conducted in the Hindi, Urdu and Marathi languages respectively. The programs include International Literature Festival, adapting well-known literature writings with a musical representation, discussions and views on various writings by the poets and writers.

Founder Introduction: Shri Quaiser Khalid, IGP, Mumbai Police

Shri Quaiser Khaild, a serving IGP, Mumbai Police, is the Founder of Pasbaan-e-Adab (in Mumbai) and Jashan-e-Adab (in New Delhi). Being passionate about literature, he set up the foundation with a mission is to keep the culture of the Ganges-born Indian Heritage alive. Shri Khaild believes that to maintain harmony and co-existence in all classes of the society, literature plays an important and pivotal role. He further adds, “Literature has its thoughts and till we share and understand each other’s viewpoints on various topics and issues of the society, our feelings of humanity are not rekindled to be able to understand the need to coexist in harmony and peace”. The exchange of views through literature brings about unity among members of the society. This is the crux of a harmonious, peaceful and culturally rich society, the foundations of which have been laid by Pasbaan-e-Adab and Jashan-e-Adab over the years.

About Majrooh Sultanpuri

A name that does not need any introduction in the arena of Urdu Literature. Janab Majrooh’s work and his contribution of Urdu poetry to the mainstream cinema are remembered by lovers of music till date. They still have his songs on their lips and the tune in their hearts!

He has worked with great stalwarts, from Naushad, Madan Mohan, S. D. Burman, Roshan, Ravi, N. Datta, Shankar-Jaikishan, O. P. Nayyar, Usha Khanna, Laxmikant Pyarelal, Anu Malik, R.D.Burman, Rajesh Roshan, Bappi Lahiri, Kalyanji-Anandji, Anand-Milind and Jatin-Lalit, to Leslie Lezz Lewis and A. R. Rahman in his expansive 60 year career.

He won the Filmfare Best Lyricist Award in 1965 for "Chahunga Main Tujhe" (Film Dosti). He was honored with the highest award in Indian cinema, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for lifetime achievement in 1993.

In the 1980s and 1990s, most of his work was with Anand-Milind. Their most notable collaborations being Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Lal Dupatta Malmal Ka, Love, Kurbaan and Dahek.

He also wrote timeless classics with Jatin-Lalit for films like, ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander’ (including the song Pehla Nasha) & Yaara Dildara (including the song Bin Tere Sanam), which are still heard to this day on the airwaves.

With different styles and mediums, the ghazals and poetry of Majrooh Sahab, will bring back nostalgic moments for the audience, to enjoy and cherish.