Members of Finland Chamber of Commerce in India Convene Their First Meeting in Delhi

The Members of the Finland Chamber of Commerce in India (FINCHAM) convened their first plenary session on December 13, 2018 at the Embassy of Finland in New Delhi. The Meeting was well attended by members, including the honorary members – Her Excellency, Ms. Nina Vaskunlahti, Ambassador of Finland in India, Mr. Mikko Potsonen, Counsellor, Embassy of Finland, and Mr. Jukka Holappa, Commercial Counsellor, Business Finland.Mr. Manoj K Bharti, Additional Secretary, Economic Diplomacy Division, Ministry of External Affairs, and Ms. Nidhi Mani Tripathi, Joint Secretary, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, graced the session with their presence. Mr. Bharti and Ms. Tripathi offered their felicitations to FINCHAM for initiating endeavors to promote commercial and industrial relations between India and Finland.The Chamber approved the appointment of the four (4) existing Board Members, namely, Mr. Neeraj Sharma, (Managing Director & President, Wärtsilä India), Mr. Amit Gossain, (Managing Director, KONE India), Mr. Sanjay Aggarwal (Managing Director, Fortum, India), and Mr. Sanjay Malik (Senior Vice President and Head of Nokia India). Mr. Neeraj Sharma was nominated and appointed as the Chairperson and Mr. Amit Gossain was nominated and appointed as the Vice Chairperson of FINCHAM. Additionally, two new members- Mr. Ajey Mehta, (VP and Country GM, HMD Global) and Mr. M C Suresh Kumar (Managing Director, Cargotec, India) were also nominated to the Board of Directors.Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Neeraj Sharma, Chairman, FINCHAM and Managing Director & President, Wärtsilä India reiterated the role of FINCHAM being an organized platform to discuss and identify common issues regarding economic and trade interests.“FINCHAM has been established to bring together Finnish companies from all sectors and stages of establishment in India. The core aim of the Chamber is to provide members with unique opportunities for continuous learning & development and to leverage opportunities related to corporate affairs and social responsibility. Apart from acting as an advocacy forum for promoting interest of its members, it will assist in promoting the value proposition of Finland to strengthen the identity of the Finnish business community in India. We all are excited and look forward to inclusive contribution towards trade between India and Finland,” he said.Source: Businesswire