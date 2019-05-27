Merck Foundation Organized Their First ‘Health Media Training’ in Partnership With the First Lady of Liberia

by businesswireindia.com

Merck Foundation also Calls for Applications for Media Recognition Awards 2018 to eliminate infertility stigma

Merck foundation partners with First Lady of Liberia to build healthcare capacity in the fields of Oncology, fertility and diabetes.

Merck Foundation to introduce ‘Merck More Than a Mother’ Fashion Awards with the aim to involve local fashion industry to break the stigma around infertility

Category TV Radio Print Media Online Media Prize Money USD 3000 USD 1000 USD 1000 USD 1000

Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany organized their first media training program in partnership with First Lady of Liberia to break the stigma around infertility in Liberia and rest of Africa. The training program is a part of 'community awareness Program and was organized for the first time in Liberia for local media representatives and media students.

First Lady of Liberia emphasized, "We welcome this important initiative of Merck Foundation in our country. Media, if guided properly can bring about a huge change in the current scenario where women solely blamed for infertility. The stigma around infertility needs to be eliminated".

Merck Foundation explained, "I am delighted to initiate this important training session as I strongly believe that media plays a significant role to influence our society to create a cultural shift. It has the capacity and ability to break the stigma around infertility in the community."

The training was addressed by stalwarts of media industry, including international faculty and infertility experts. Moreover, it provided a great opportunity for the journalists to meet the experts and also to network with each other and work as a unit to eradicate the stigma around infertility in Liberia and rest of Africa. It was attended by journalists working for Print, TV, Radio and Online media and journalism students.

The program focused on the international standards and media ethics for reporting sensitive issues like infertility in Africa. It was designed to benefit the journalists in understanding the infertility issues in African communities and to learn the best media practices to cover such issues.

Merck Foundation also announced Media Recognition Awards 2018 for Liberia and rest of Africa. The "Merck More than a Mother" 'Media Recognition Awards' were launched in 2017 with the aim to emphasize the role of media in enhancing the public engagement and understanding of infertility stigma and the need to change its social perception in African communities.

The applications are invited by media professionals to showcase their work to raise awareness about infertility prevention and breaking infertility stigma in Liberia and rest of Africa.

Journalists from print, online, radio and multimedia platforms from Liberia and rest of Africa.