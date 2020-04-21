Messe Frankfurt to Focus on Highlighting Urgent Anti-Counterfeiting Measures in Wake of Covid-19

by businesswireindia.com

Together with healthcare workers on the frontline, the pharmaceutical industry has been actively playing a crucial role and strengthening efforts to ensure

substandard PPE's

.

period to serve the industry with valuable insights from an international panel of experts and thereby helping the industry in charting anti-counterfeiting strategies in the current situation. The first in the series of its pharma sector webinars is scheduled on 28th April and will feature discussions on “Pharmaceutical industry in the wake of global outbreak with a focus on combating substandard and falsified medicinal products and strengthening patient safety.”

Experts from the field of healthcare, pharma and anti-counterfeit solution providers such as Dr Uma Nambiar, Ex Special Advisor to the Minister of Health, Djibouti; Dr Krishnamurthy Venkateswaran, CEO, Sanitas Hospital Tanzania; Ms Sireesha Yadlapalli, Director- External affairs, US Pharmacopia; Alan Boyce, Founder, Impact plus foundation; Mr Nakul Pasricha, President & CEO at PharmaSecure and President of Authentication Solution Providers Association (ASPA), Dr Kasonde Mwenya, Managing Director, Center for Global Health Zambia and Mr Jaishankar TS, Chairman & Managing Director, Chemech Laboratories Ltd will take up key points for discussion at the webinar.

relooking at patient safety by eliminating substandard products in the wake of global outbreak,

burning topics around Covid-19 at the Pharmasafe India conference taking place later this year, surrounding the counterfeit market such as the race for coronavirus vaccine