Mobile Vans Flagged off to Up-skill Tyre Mechanics Under Saamarth Project

In a major drive to skill up tyre mechanics dotting the length & breadth of India, mobile Skill Vans, fitted with state-of-the-art equipment’s were flagged off from Trade Facilitation Center, Chandmari, Badalapur, Varanasi, to increase the reach for Eastern UP belt. The mobile vans launched by Rubber Skill Development Council (RSDC) have been pressed into service for up-skilling tyre fitters and certifying them. The skill vans were launched under the Reskilling project of RSDC, Saamarth – Empowering a Million lives in Rubber.

RSDC – Mobile vans being flagged off

Flagging off the vans, Chief Guest Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Hon’ble Minister for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of India, stated that up-skilling and re-skilling thousands of tyre mechanics represents a significant step in the journey to a skilled India. Introduction of mobile skilling centres will be a game changer for skilling of those who can’t reach a formal skilling centre. Mr. Anil Rajbhar, Minister of State (Independent In-charge), UP Government, addressed the gathering as Guest of Honour

Tyre mechanics which dot the length and breadth of Indian highways play an important role in making road transport safer. Fitting of tyres, especially commercial tyres, is a skill based job requiring formal training.

The vans have been mobilized with a view to move them across different state highways, villages and towns, creating awareness about skill requirement for tyre service and maintenance and safety on roads associated with upkeep of the tyres.

“Tyres are known as wheels of a nation and tyres services and maintenance is a huge sector that needs a skilling boost. Currently this segment which has a major role to play in making road transport efficient and ensuring road safety is largely unorganized. Hence skilling and reskilling in Tyre services has been taken by RSDC as a major area,” said Mr. Vinod Simon, Chairman RSDC.

The launch of Mobile vans was followed by the distribution of certificates and kits to the candidates undergoing the RPL training.

Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA) has collaborated with RSDC for up-skilling tyre fitters. The training is being provided under Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) Type 1.

Rubber Skill Development Council (RSDC) is a Sector Skill Council for the rubber sector set up by All India Rubber Industries Association (AIRIA) and Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA), in Collaboration with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) under the aegis of Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship. RSDC is focusing on skill development & training needs of the Rubber sector.