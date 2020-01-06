MOC Elevates Tea Industry through Cultural Approaches

by businesswireindia.com

To transform Taiwan’s tea industry into national cultural assets, the Ministry of Culture is establishing an online database of tea industry and culture through Taiwan Cultural Memory Bank project.

Tea played an important role in the modern history of Taiwan. The history of tea industry can be traced back to the Dutch East India Company, which used Taiwan as a trading port in the 17th century. The tea industry has since gradually taken shape – starting with selling indigenous and native tea, then introduced the tea varieties, types and tea drinking culture from southern China, as well as the western ones.

It was until the Japanese colonial period when Taiwan developed modern tea processing and manufacturing. After the end of World War II, the tea cultures that had been introduced to Taiwan during different eras integrated and developed into rich and unique Taiwanese tea style, such as hand-shaken tea beverages.

To preserve Taiwan’s tea culture systematically, the Ministry of Culture launched the Improving Tea Industry through Cultural Approaches project, utilizing digital preservation and value-added application methods to plan a tea cultural route for the public.

In 2019, the project has registered a total of 2,036 data relating to tea industry, spanning tea manufacturing equipment, tea plant varieties, cultivation, and tea diseases. It has also collected information and documents on tea activities, tea factories, and tea shops, as well as authors and researchers engaging in tea culture and studies.

In addition, the project planned the first tea culture route based on Dadaocheng, a district in Taipei that was once a major trading port, to promote tea-themed tourism. Featuring cultural heritage spots and tourist attractions, the tea culture route will become an attractive travel path in Taiwan.

Once completed, the project will enrich the content of the Taiwan Cultural Memory Bank and create new possibilities for the tea industry. For more information, please visit Taiwan Cultural Memory Bank.

