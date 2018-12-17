Modulus Clinches Title of Startups Club’s Demo Day 2018 Wins 10 Lakh Cash Prize

Notable industry experts from Edtech, automotive, Fintech, Meditech and space tech discuss the power of Automation in the present, the pillar of the future

Modulus Clinches Title of Startups Club’s Demo Day 2018

Startups Club and Kotak Mahindra Bank in association with Startup India ‘The Government of India’s flagship initiative to encourage new age entrepreneurship’, hosted their 6th annual Demo Day on the 15th and 16th of December at KTPO, Whitefield, Bangalore.

Winners of Demo Day 2018 with Michael Marks – Board Advisor of Startups Club, Mahesh Bhalla – Chief Mentor of Startups Club and Vivek Srinivasan, Co-founder of Startups Club

Out of the 25 early stage startups that came from 24 states, butting heads to win the grand 10 lakh cash prize, Modulus emerged as the winner with their contraption that has proven itself to be a disruptive force in the construction industry.

Also, one of the semifinalists, Prayasta won prize worth Rs.1 lakh from Dell Technology and Services for being chosen as Dell Powered Startup for Demo Day 2018.

Blessing Palms received a special mention for being the jury’s special winner.

The two day event witnessed the largest turnout this year flooding the stalls and workshops. Notable industry experts like Padmaja Ruparel, Co-founder at India Angel Network & Founding Partner of IAN Fund, Michael Marks, MD of Innoventure Partners, Sameer Garde, President India and SAARC at Cisco India, Anish Srikrishna – President of Times Learning, Mustafa PC – Founder, CEO of iD fresh food Pvt. Ltd., Julli Hiio, Deputy Head of Mission, Estonian Embassy, Shekhar Bhandari, Senior Vice President and Business Head – Global Transaction Banking & Precious Metals, Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited and Rajendran Dandapani, Business Solutions Evangelist, Zoho Corporation, were present at the event, imparting their wisdom on upcoming trends in the industry. The main theme of discussion amongst industry experts was ‘The Power of Automation’ in Education, Health and Fitness, and Automotive amongst others.

Automation is the future, as it puts an interesting spin on products from every industry, enhancing productivity, consistency and efficiency. Startups Club aims to achieve a pan-India reach, specifically targeting the overlooked areas, to put the spotlight on a fresh talent pool from tier 2 and tier 3 cities whose inventions are solving actual problems in real time. They believe in the unseen potential of those who have ideas to make the world a better place, but lack the mentorship and accessibility to resources and want to bring them to the main stage.

Salma Moosa, Founder and Managing Director, Startups Club said, “To see how far we’ve come as a Startup ourselves is inspiring. We are overwhelmed with the turnout this year, and awed at the calibre and finesse demonstrated by the semifinalists in Demo Day 2018. Startups Club has always wanted to be the one stop solution for all those who would like their ideas to be seen through in the real world solving real issues, and we have had a great journey so far and look ahead for many more exciting expeditions.”

The primary partners for the event were Kotak Mahindra Bank, Razorpay Inc., VITTBI, Dell and Intel, Team Viewer, Digital Ocean, Intuit, and Zoho Corporation. The global collaboration partners were E – Residency and Gen India. The event also had over 20 associate partners from all over India to showcase their brands at Demo Day 2018.

About Startups Club

Startups Club is the widest community of entrepreneurs; where entrepreneurs come together to learn, share and grow. Startups Club is an open, inclusive platform for nurturing early stage startups from 0-3 years everywhere. Startups Club was founded in 2013. The objective of the Club is to ensure that startups and those who support the startup ecosystem can converge and engage with one another resulting in the benefit of both. Startups Club is a platform for startups from napkin stage to growth stage which enable connection, collaboration, funding and networking. Startups Club has a strong association with its members, as well as alliance with entities such as Indian Angel Networks, Technology Business Incubator – Vellore and many others.

To know more, please visit: startupsclub.com/demoday.