Moody’s Analytics IFRS 17 Solution Licensed by Manulife

by businesswireindia.com

Moody’s Analytics, a global provider of financial intelligence, announced today that it is collaborating with Manulife to be the solution provider for its global implementation of IFRS 17.

Moody’s Analytics solution for IFRS 17 includes AXIS™ IFRS 17 Link Modules and RiskIntegrity™ IFRS 17, helping insurers and reinsurers meet the financial reporting challenges under the new reporting standard. This solution has been designed to coordinate and facilitate the full suite of actuarial, accounting, and data management processes required for the reporting components for IFRS 17 statement preparation.

”We have been working on defining our needs for new solutions to meet IFRS 17 requirements and, after a preliminarily trial with Moody’s Analytics, we decided to continue to partner with Moody’s Analytics for their RiskIntegrity IFRS 17 solution and AXIS IFRS 17 Link Module to support us in implementing the new standard,” said Jon Bradbury, IFRS 17 Systems Delivery lead at Manulife. “We are confident that Moody’s Analytics will support Manulife as we work towards meeting the requirements of IFRS 17.”

“We are delighted that Manulife will use our solution to meet its IFRS 17 financial reporting requirements,” said Christophe Burckbuchler, Head of Insurance Strategy and IFRS 17 Solutions at Moody’s Analytics. “Our existing relationship with Manulife laid the foundation for this collaboration and we look forward to working with their team on another successful project.”

Click here to learn more about the Moody’s Analytics RiskIntegrity IFRS 17 solution.

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit www.moodysanalytics.com.

Moody's Analytics is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $4.2 billion in 2017, employs approximately 12,600 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 42 countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005425/en/

Source: Businesswire