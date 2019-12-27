More Than Rs. 7 Crores on the Cards at the Baazi Poker Tour '20 in Goa

by businesswireindia.com

The mega-event runs from 2nd-14th January, featuring 16 online and live tournaments



​Headed to Goa for New Year celebrations? Extend your trip to join the party that follows! PokerBaazi.com, India’s leading online poker portal, is hosting the third edition of its live mega-event; the Baazi Poker Tour ‘20, aboard the Casino Pride 2 in Panjim, Goa.The tournament plays host to players of all calibers from across the nation, bringing them together in the hunt to take down a prize pool worth crores. This edition will feature more than ₹7 crores in total, spread out over 13 days.For those who can’t make it to Goa, the online events running from January 2nd to 5th will feature a prize pool of ₹3 crores and can be played from anywhere in the country on the PokerBaazi app. The live event will run from the 8th of January to the 15th and will host the rest of the tournaments with ₹4 crore prize pool.While buy-ins for the event are in the thousands, players have a chance to start their journey at a nominal value. Satellite tournaments on the PokerBaazi app will feature tickets as winning prizes and the fees for joining starts at just ₹20.Commenting on the launch, Varun Ganjoo, CMO of Pokerbaazi.com said, “The Baazi Poker Tour has become the Country’s premier live poker event. We’re delighted by the response we have received from our patrons and look forward to providing another spectacular tourney for everyone to be a part of. We’re confident that pros and recreational players will enjoy the format we have created and expect our satellite tournaments on the app to be a big draw for new players. With BPT ‘20, we continue to see ourselves as trendsetters in the industry, further establishing us as India’s No.1 poker destination, be it online or live.The most popular poker tournament in the country, The Baazi Poker Tour (BPT) was introduced in the year 2016. The 4-day series witnessed a tremendous turnout, creating a benchmark for LIVE tournament poker in India. The 2019 edition took it up a notch, with the 6-day extravaganza attracting over 1300 entries with a total prize pool nearing ₹5.5 crores.Dhaval Mudgal, one of the finalists at BPT 2019, who took home ₹20+ lakhs, said, “The Baazi Poker Tour is fantastic. I like the location, I like the people behind the set-up, and I like the people I’m playing with. It’s truly a lot of fun!”Source: Businesswire