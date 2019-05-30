MPEG LA Introduces One-Stop License for EV Charging

by businesswireindia.com

MPEG LA, LLC announced the availability of the EV Charging Patent Portfolio License (“EV Charging License” or “License”) providing one-stop access to technologies underlying worldwide standards for conductive AC and DC charging, connection, communication and safety used in equipment that provides electric charging in and to electric vehicles. Standards used in China, Europe, India, Japan and the US are included.

“Just as MPEG LA’s one-stop licenses addressed the market’s need for efficient and affordable access to technologies that introduced ubiquity to the digital video age,” said Larry Horn, President and CEO of MPEG LA, “we are pleased to offer efficient and affordable access to innovative technologies in the emerging EV industry that will allow for the wide adoption of interoperable EV charging infrastructure so critical to its deployment.”

The initial patent owners to MPEG LA’s EV Charging License areGE Hybrid Technologies, LLC; Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.; Robert Bosch GmbH; and Siemens AG.

“We commend these companies for their foresight, initiative and cooperation in making possible a joint license for the benefit of the worldwide EV Charging marketplace,” said Dan Abraham, MPEG LA Vice President, Science and Business Strategy. “We welcome other owners of EV Charging technology to join them in offering one-stop access to their technologies covered by these standards through MPEG LA’s EV Charging License.”

The EV Charging License agreement and a summary of the License terms may be obtained here.

MPEG LA’s objective is to offer worldwide access to as much EV Charging essential intellectual property as possible to everyone on the same terms under a single license. Therefore, MPEG LA welcomes any party that believes it has patents that are essential to the EV Charging standard to submit them for an evaluation of their essentiality by MPEG LA’s patent experts and inclusion in the License if determined to be essential. Interested EV Charging patent owners may request a copy of the terms and procedures governing patent submissions here.

MPEG LA is the world’s leading provider of one-stop licenses for standards and other technology platforms. Starting in the 1990s, it pioneered the modern-day patent pool helping to produce the most widely used standards in consumer electronics history. MPEG LA has operated licensing programs for a variety of technologies consisting of more than 20,000 patents in 90 countries with some 250 patent holders and more than 6,000 licensees. By assisting users with implementation of their technology choices, MPEG LA offers licensing solutions that provide access to fundamental intellectual property, freedom to operate, reduced litigation risk and predictability in the business planning process. For more information, go to www.mpegla.com.

