11 May 2018, Edition - 1032, Friday
FLASH NEWS:
- The last major case he handled was Indian Premier League spot-fixing
- Lalu Prasad Yadav granted six-week bail on medical grounds
- After Army Chief’s Ultimatum, Separatists dare Indian Army, Mirwaiz incites attack on Army, compares Forces to British rule
- After Army Chief’s Ultimatum, Separatists dare Indian Army, Mirwaiz incites attack on Army, compares Forces to British rule
- Namaz Row: Authorities step in, attempt to defuse situation, 37 locations allotted for namaz, 76 Duty Magistrates deputed
- Pak provokes yet again, ceasefire violation in Poonch, targets innocent civilians, 20-year old killed in Pak firing
- A day after Congress released video, Cong to move poll panel, delegation to meet EC Officials at 10:30 AM
- 2 Khalistan Terrorists nabbed, men linked to Terror module, linked to killing of RSS workers, funded by overseas elements
- After Centre rejects recommendation, Collegium to decide on Justice Joseph, crucial Collegium meet to be held today
- Major setback for Congress, I-T raids Karnataka Cong neta’s aide, Satish Sail’s close aide raided
Mumbai-IX, Powered by DE-CIX, Expands Footprint by Adding a Point of Presence at GPX
by businesswireindia.com
May 9, 2018
Business Wire IndiaMumbai-IX, powered by DE-CIX, the leading Internet Exchange (IX) in the Indian market, will make its services available at GPX’s Tier IV Internet data center in Chandivali, Mumbai. Starting this May, content providers and networks in GPX will be able to take advantage of Mumbai-IX’s local presence inside the data center. Customers of the Internet Exchange will be able to start exchanging traffic with around one hundred other connected networks instantly.
The GPX Internet Data Center is home to many Indian and international content and eyeball networks. This is Mumbai-IX’s fourth point-of-presence in the metro market. The carrier and data center-neutral IX serves around 90 providers, incl. many of the world’s largest content providers.
“Expanding our footprint to GPX is an important step, allowing all networks in the building to benefit from the Mumbai-IX offering. We will install our award-winning DE-CIX Internet Exchange infrastructure to allow maximum scalability and robustness for Mumbai-IX,” says Ivo Ivanov, Board Member of the Mumbai-IX operating company, DE-CIX Interwire India.
Mumbai-IX, the first DE-CIX Exchange on the Indian sub-continent, connects all kinds of Internet providers, including broadband providers, content delivery networks, and cloud companies. The company facilitates the direct and settlement-free exchange of Internet traffic between all participants and it is the first IXP to be fully licensed by the Department of Telecommunications, as well as being the only Indian IXP that has been awarded the prestigious Open-IX certification
.
Source: Businesswire