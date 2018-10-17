Mumbai Mewa Masala Mahautsav Organized From 10th Oct to 18th Nov 2018 at Masjid Bunder

by businesswireindia.com

Mumbai Mewa Masala Merchants Association has organized MUMBAI MEWA MASALA MAHAUTSAV from 10Oct-18Nov 2018 at Masjid Bunder Area, Mumbai. Over 50+ shops are participating in this festival. The shops will display banner “Sabse Sasta, Sabse Achha – Masjid Bunder Mein”.The customer can purchase from any of the participating shops and will get lucky draw coupon on every purchase of Rs. 1000/-. Renault KWID car, Honda Activa, 10 gms gold coin, laptops, mobiles etc. will be given to lucky draw winners worth Rs. 10 lakhs.Mr. Yogesh Ganatra, Chairman of Mewa Masala Mahautsav Committee stated that Masjid Bunder market is Asia’s oldest dry fruit market and the customer can get 10-30% cheaper and better quality dry fruits as compared to other centers. He further stated that abolition ofOctroi duty and implementation of GST, the trade has flourished.The festival committee of Mewa Masala Mahautsav of Mr. Yogesh Ganatra, Mr. Jatin Thakkar, Mr. Rahul Shah, Mr. Kishor Nandu, Mr. Hiren Shah jointly stated that they welcome one and all to the Mewa Masala Mahautsav to purchase and win car, bike, gold, etc. prizes.Source: Businesswire