04 Jul 2018, Edition - 1086, Wednesday

Murex Wins Software Solution of the Year in the FTF News Technology Innovation Awards 2018

by businesswireindia.com

July 3, 2018

Business Wire India

Murex, an industry leader in trading, risk management and processing solutions for capital markets, has been recognized as the Software Solution of the Year in the 2018 FTF News Technology Innovation Awards. From a competitive group of top technology vendors, the FTF News editorial team shortlisted Murex, with the overall winner later determined by an industry-wide vote. This award acknowledges the quality of Murex’s offerings and an unwavering commitment to product innovation. Murex clients voted in large numbers, highlighting the strength of Murex-client partnerships around the world.

 

Murex’s single, open platform, MX.3, provides financial institutions with a global view of their business, from trading and analytics, to post-trade and risk management. This agile platform helps businesses streamline their IT infrastructure, reducing operational risk and cost, while also providing greater control over margins and profitability. This front-to-back-to-risk platform is compliance-ready, providing clients with leading pre-packaged solutions to help them meet challenging regulatory requirements, including FRTB and SA-CCR.

 

Speaking about this recent win, Joe Iafigiola, CEO of Murex Americas, comments, "This is our first year entering the FTF Technology Innovation Awards and I am delighted with the result. This reflects the value of our platform, our strategy and our strong client relationships. Over the past few years, we have invested heavily to create an innovative and flexible platform that meets the changing needs of the capital markets, particularly with regards to regulatory compliance. This would not have been possible without the support of our clients and we would like to take the opportunity to thank those who for voted for us."

 

About Murex (www.murex.com)

 

Murex is a global leader in trading, risk and processing solutions for capital markets. Since its creation in 1986 the company has enabled its clients to make informed trading decisions, improve operational efficiency, better manage enterprise-wide risk and meet regulatory requirements while controlling technology costs. Murex has clients in many sectors, from banking and asset management to energy and commodities. Everyday more than 50,000 people rely on the MX.3 platform to manage their capital markets activity. Murex is an independent company with more than 2,000 employees in 17 countries committed to providing superior customer service, cutting-edge technology and product innovation.

 

 
Source: Businesswire

