MYbank Awarded 2019 Global SME Bank of the Year

MYbank, a leading online private commercial bank in China and an Ant Financial brand that focuses on SME (small and mid-size enterprise) financing, was yesterday named a PLATINUM winner of the Global SME Bank of the Year award category at the Global SME Finance Forum Awards for leveraging innovative digital technology to make finance accessible for tens of millions of SMEs.

In 2015, MYbank pioneered the “310 model” for SMEs, which has enabled financial institutions in China to leverage proprietary risk management technologies so they can provide collateral-free business loans to SMEs. Not only has it enabled access to capital for SMEs, but they can apply for a loan simply by using their mobile phone, highlighting the ease and convenience of the model. Furthermore, as the name suggests, 3-1-0 lending enables borrowers to complete their online loan applications in three minutes, obtain approval in one second and with zero human intervention.

“We are very pleased to receive the recognition from IFC and the SME Finance Forum,” commented Simon HU, Chairman of MYbank, “In the age of the digital economy, digital finance can and should be used for the good of society. Our vision is to leverage digital technology and enable our financial partners to use the ‘310’ model to empower traditional unbanked and underbanked SMEs such as roadside vendors, mom-and-pop stores, and small business operators who contribute significantly to job creation and the growth of the real economy.”

On June 21, 2018, MYbank announced Star Plan which aimed to use technology to enable 1,000 financial institution partners to provide more cost-effective financing services to 30 million SMEs in China within a three-year period. As of September 2019, the 310 model has enabled MYbank and its over 400 financial institution partners to serve at least 20 million SMEs. Leveraging proprietary risk management technologies, MYbank helps keep the non-performing loan (NPL) ratio for the SME business loans offered through the 310 model at around 1%. As of June 2019, the size of each loan provided by MYbank was around RMB 10,000 (USD 1,400), reflecting the specific needs of SMEs, many of whom are roadside vendors, mom-and-pop shops and individual business operators with no more than five employees.

Simon HU added, “As the Star Plan progresses, we look forward to increasing the inclusivity of financial services for SMEs by sharing our technologies with more financial institution partners in China and beyond.”

Organized by IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, and the SME Finance Forum and endorsed by the G20’s Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI), the Global SME Finance Awards celebrate the outstanding achievements of financial institutions and fintech companies in delivering exceptional products and services to their SME clients.

Matthew Gamser, CEO of the SME Finance Forum said: “We hope the winners of the Global SME Finance Awards will inspire SME financiers all over the world to learn from their good practices. The Awards provide the winners an opportunity to showcase good practices on the global stage and foster learning amongst their peers.”

This year’s award winners were selected from a competitive pool of 144 applicants. A panel of independent judges chose the winners based on their Reach, Uniqueness and Innovation, Effectiveness and Impact, and Dynamism and Scalability.

About the SME Finance Forum

The SME Finance Forum works to expand access to finance for small and medium businesses. The Forum operates a global membership network that brings together financial institutions, technology companies, and development finance institutions to share knowledge, spur innovation, and promote the growth of SMEs. Established in 2012 by the G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion, the SME Finance Forum is managed by IFC. For more information, visit http://www.smefinanceforum.org

About MYbank

With a focus on serving SMEs and farmers, MYbank was established on June 25th, 2015 and was among the first batch of pilot private commercial banks in China. It was also the first bank in China to establish its core banking system entirely on the cloud without any physical branches. As one of the brands under Ant Financial Services Group, MYbank leverages Alipay’s AI, computing and risk management technologies to improve customer service and increase efficiency. MYbank’s efficient operating model enables its partner financial institutions to reduce costs.

Using a comprehensive AI-powered risk management system, which comprises of over 100 predicative models, 3,000 risk profiles and more than 100,000 metrics, MYbank calculates an appropriate line of credit for SMEs that minimizes the risk of excessive lending. As a result, the non-performing loan (NPL) ratio for MYbank’s SME business loans has consistently been at around 1%. As of end of 2018, the average NPL for SME loans in China was 3.16%, according to the People’s Bank of China.

For more details of the Star Plan, please refer to our official website: MYbank launches Star Plan to support 1,000 financial institutions to serve 30 million SMEs in the next three years

