Naspers Limited Launches the Sale of c. 22 Million N Ordinary Shares of Prosus N.V. Through an Accelerated Bookbuild Offering to Institutional Investors

Naspers Limited (JSE: NPN; LSE: NPSN) ("Naspers") has launched the sale of c. 22 million N ordinary shares (the "ProsusN Ordinary Shares") in Prosus N.V. ("Prosus"), corresponding to c. 1.4% of the issued Prosus N Ordinary Shares, through an accelerated bookbuild offering to institutional investors (the "Placing").

BaCKGROUND

On 11 September 2019, Naspers listed its international internet assets on Euronext Amsterdam under Prosus. These assets comprise its international internet interests outside of South Africa, including operations and investments in online classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, etail, education, and social and internet platforms. Prosus also has a secondary, inward listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in South Africa. Prosus is 73.8% owned by Naspers, with a free float of 26.2%. As Europe’s largest listed consumer internet company by asset value, Prosus gives global internet investors direct access to Naspers's portfolio of international internet assets through exposure to China, India and other high-growth markets, as well as to the global tech sector. At the time of the listing, around US$16 billion of value was unlocked for Naspers's shareholders by reducing the discount to the combined net asset value of Prosus and Naspers.

PLACING

In the months following the Admission, Naspers has seen significant interest in Prosus from new investors, in particular European institutions and global technology investors. The Placing will offer an opportunity to the broad investment community to get exposure to the largest listed European consumer internet stock by asset value and thereby continue to broaden Prosus’s shareholder base.

Accordingly, Naspers is offering approximately 22 million Prosus N Ordinary Shares for sale corresponding to c. 1.4% of the issued Prosus N Ordinary Shares in the Placing. The Placing is expected to increase Prosus's free-float from c. 26.2% to c. 27.5% with Naspers expected to hold c. 72.5% of the issued Prosus ordinary shares after the completion of the Placing (assuming all the Prosus N Ordinary Shares offered in the Placing are placed).

Institutional investors participating in the Placing will receive Prosus N Ordinary Shares trading on Euronext Amsterdam in Euro.

The bookbuild will commence immediately following this announcement and Naspers reserves the right to close the book at any time. Naspers will announce the outcome of the Placing upon its completion.

As part of the Placing and in line with market practice for placements of this nature, Naspers has agreed to a 90-day lock-up period with respect to its remaining interest in the Prosus N Ordinary Shares, subject to customary exceptions and an ability to waive by the Joint Global Coordinators.

None of the proceeds raised from the Placing will be received by Prosus, and all of the proceeds received by Naspers, net of expenses and costs, will be repatriated to South Africa as required by the South African Reserve Bank. Naspers intends to use these net proceeds over time to return capital to Naspers shareholders in the form of a share repurchase programme.

JSE sponsor

Investec Bank Limited

Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners

Citigroup Global Markets Limited

Goldman Sachs International

J.P. Morgan Securities plc

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Legal advisers to Naspers

Allen & Overy LLP (as to Dutch, English and U.S. law)

Webber Wentzel (as to South African law)

Legal adviser to the Joint Global Coordinators

Linklaters LLP (as to Dutch, English and U.S. law)

