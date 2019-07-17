Neeraj Bhagat Co. – Chartered Accountancy Firm Unveils Portfolio of Corporate Services

Financial management is one of the most critical aspects of running a business. Whether you are a running start-up or a well-established firm, a non-profit or a multinational organization, your primary goal is to grow your business and ensure that it remains on the right trajectory. In order to achieve this, business owners must ensure sure that they have a strong, reliable accounting function in place.

Whether you considering securing finance, including grants, bank loans, and venture capital, or you want to benchmark the performance of your business; a chartered accountancy firm’s knowledge and expertise can assist you to review your idea and evaluate its profit potential; furthermore, they can help you meet your legal requirements relating to personal and corporate tax.

Neeraj Bhagat & Co. – Chartered Accountancy Firm

Headquartered in New Delhi, Neeraj Bhagat & Co. is one such Indian chartered accountancy firm. Neeraj Bhagat & Co. focuses on helping clients design and build Tomorrow’s organization. We provide real world solutions to complex business issues through audit and assurance functions, taxation-international and domestic, startup in India, company formation in India and foreign investment in India etc.

The Company’s services are designed to meet and assist the requirements of an organization and assist in its decision-making processes, such as undertaking corporate advisory and structuring, accounts outsourcing, managing corporate compliances, Incorporation of a company, foreign Investment approvals, etc. Neeraj Bhagat & Co. further helps clients start business in India, taxation, legal and secretarial services, tax advisory covering both Indian and international regulations, transfer pricing consulting, due diligence review, along with internal control review & audit.

Since its inception in July 1997, Neeraj Bhagat & Co. has been serving its clients successfully with a commitment towards adding value and optimizing their business goals. As an integrated team of financial analysts, payroll specialists, and certified business accountants, the Company shares skills, insight, and resources, and is well known for providing top-notch accounting support to industry clients based on a deep understanding of business. Neeraj Bhagat & Co. is proud to proclaim a “Turnaround Time” of approximately 6 hours – 24 hours based upon complexity-a key aspect of their digital communication success.

Neeraj Bhagat, Founder of the firm, added, “It’s never easy running the show, especially when you’re starting a new business, talking about my early stage hurdles, and I also started my passion with a one-room office desperate for revenue. However, at the same time I knew that the businesses that manage to weather their growing pains and stick to their guns are the ones that last the longest and shine brightest.”

Neeraj Bhagat & Co. is a member of Allinial Global, one of the top 20 Accounting Associations in the world. The Company has a wealth of experience in handling corporate affairs, supporting foreign companies in setting up a business in India and getting them necessary statutory approvals from various authorities in an efficient and effective manner. Currently, the Chartered Accountancy firm is working with more than 100 multinational companies, including that from the US who have subsidiaries in India.

Neeraj Bhagat & Co.’s client relationships are based on mutual respect and collaboration. The Company’s experience and knowledge of the Indian economic system enables them to provide end-to-end solutions to all of its clients. By fully understanding your goals and measures of success, the company states that it can support and empower clients every step of the way – maximizing their potential.