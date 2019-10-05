New Age Tribute to The Mahatma from BPCL

On 2nd October 2019, the entire nation, and even people abroad, celebrated Mahatma Gandhi – Father of the Nation’s 150th birth anniversary. The multiple events organised at all levels reiterated the belief that today the Mahatma is even more relevant. His teachings, principles and the path that he showed make more sense in today's turbulent times.

BPCL band named Vyaalië

Bharat Petroleum, which is hugely guided by Mahatma Gandhi's beliefs, paid homage to him in a unique way. Its social media handle today launched a melodious tribute for the Mahatma. BPCL showcased the remarkably talented group of their officers musical band named Vyaalië, giving Bapu's most loved bhajan 'Vaishnava Janato’ in a high quality and moving video.

New Age Tribute to The Mahatma by BPCL

www.youtube.com/watch?v=giXdmomwNDM

'Vaishnava Janato’ is one of the most popular Hindu bhajans, which speaks of respect, equality, renunciation and faith – the immortal virtues he drew inspiration from. This video truly keeps the essence of that bhajan intact, however, adding a new fragrance with use of latest instruments.