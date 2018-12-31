New Gurugram: A Vibrant Residential Hub in NCR

Fuelled by affordable property, good connectivity, and an upsurge in the development of infrastructure, New Gurugram has emerged as a vibrant residential and commercial hub in the NCR. The new sectors of Gurugram are fast developing in terms of connectivity as well as social infrastructure. With prominent education institutions like BML Munjal University, Amity University, GD Goenka College, DPG Institute of technology and Management, and the recent opening of New Gurugram University and AIIMS, the position of New Gurugram amongst the educational hubs of NCR has gone to a whole new level.

DLF Gardencity, New Gurugram

The area enjoys strategic location between Delhi and Manesar with direct connectivity to NH-8. Furthermore, a slew of infrastructure developments in the region like the already completed Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), the soon to be completed Northern Periphery Road (NPR) & Central Periphery Road (CPR) and newly operational Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway and the alternate bypass road to Manesar will provide a fillip to connectivity.

“Since steps taken by the government to ensure wider roads, planned drainage, and sewerage systems on a wide scale – New Gurugram has already attracted prospective buyers who are looking to invest in a home of their own. DLF Gardencity has a total of six operational residential projects in the region namely Regal Gardens, New Town Heights Sector 86, 90 and 91, The Skycourt and The Primus which are inhabited by rapidly growing communities. Over 15,000 families are already residing in New Gurugram of which over 2500 are at DLF Gardencity and the number is increasing steadily. Our recent offering, The Skycourt, sector 86 is in the handover stage,” said Aakash Ohri, Senior Executive Director, DLF Home Developers Ltd.

Furthermore, the upcoming Delhi-Gurugram-SNB (Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror Urban Complex) Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) will make the connectivity of this area even better, which will attract the working class of populated areas to move towards New Gurugram. RRTS will also inspire a modal shift towards public transport which will decongest the traffic on roads and thus benefitting the region in lot many ways including the improvement in air quality.

Sudhir Sharma, CPRO, NCRTC, which is implementing the regional rail in Delhi NCR, said, “The Delhi-Alwar Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) is planned to be implemented in three stages. In stage, I, Delhi – Gurugram – Rewari – Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror (SNB) Urban Complex will be constructed. In Stage II, it will be extended from SNB Urban Complex to Sotanala and in Stage III; SNB Urban Complex to Alwar will be constructed. This high-speed, high-frequency, high-capacity RRTS corridor will not only offer mass transit benefits but also bring in a wide range of economic benefits to the society. Apart from unlocking the economic development potential of the region, such high-speed commute will bring people and places closer enabling polycentric growth in the region.”

Logistics is very important for business and the ease of transportation will help the micro-markets along this stretch in their growth. And the reduced expanse of time in transportation would increase the productivity of markets and give further impetus to their growth. The ease of connectivity will also attract habitation in the area, creating an ecosystem of mutual benefit.

Sharing similar thoughts, Ashish Sarin, Director and CEO, AlphaCorp said, “With the upcoming RRTS project, Gurugram and especially New Gurugram will see the fastest growth in terms of public transport, ensuring rapid connectivity within the city and between Delhi – Gurugram – Manesar and other adjoining areas. Seamless connectivity will increase the property rates around the station which will uplift the real estate market of Gurugram. The city will be one spot real estate destination in terms of residential and commercial projects in NCR, once RRTS is operational. RRTS will help people of New Gurugram to travel to Manesar – Dharuhera – Bawal and Delhi – Ghaziabad – Meerut in a short span of time. The home buyers will also get attracted towards investing in the project around the area.”

With rapidly increasing infrastructure, New Gurugram will see the fastest growth in terms of public transport and rapid connectivity which makes it one of the most promising destinations for investment for investment in Delhi NCR.