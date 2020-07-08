Coimbatore’s Brindavan Senior Citizens Enclaves resonate with spiritual activities

Covai Post Network

From chanting of Sahasranamam to holding Thiruppugazh classes, the senior residents of Brindavan have spiritual pursuits as an important part of their lives. Spiritual activities are a huge part of the lives of the residents of Brindavan senior citizens homes in Coimbatore. From observing auspicious days and recitation of slokas and mantras to conducting spiritual classes, the residents of Brindavan Senior Citizens Foundation enclaves – Palmgrove, Hillview and Paradise – have made divine pursuits an important part of their lives.