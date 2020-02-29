  • Download mobile app
01 Mar 2020, Edition - 1692, Sunday
  • Parambir Singh appointed as new Mumbai Police Commissioner.
  • 6 people dead in Meerut due to Swine Flu.
  • No end to delay tactics in the Nirbhaya case, rapist Akshay files fresh mercy plea.
  • Key Article 370 hearing on Monday, Supreme Court to decide on pleas challenging Article 370.
Notice of ABB’s Annual General Meeting on March 26, 2020

by businesswireindia.com

February 29, 2020

Business Wire India

ABB today published the invitation to its Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will be held on Thursday, March 26, 2020. The invitation can be found on ABB’s investor relations website at www.abb.com/agm.

 

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a technology leader that is driving the digital transformation of industries. With a history of innovation spanning more than 130 years, ABB has four, customer-focused, globally leading businesses: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, and Robotics & Discrete Automation, supported by the ABB Ability™ digital platform. ABB’s Power Grids business will be divested to Hitachi in 2020. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 144,000 employees. www.abb.com

 

 
Source: Businesswire

