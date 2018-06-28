NTT Communications Named Operator of the Year for the Fourth Time at Asia Communication Awards 2018

by businesswireindia.com

NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com), the information and communications technology (ICT) solutions business within the NTT Group (TYO: 9432), announced today that it was recognized as Operator of the Year at the Asia Communication Awards (ACA) 2018, during a ceremony in Singapore on June 27.

Launched in 2011 by Total Telecom, ACA recognizes the companies and individuals driving the success of the Asian based telecom industry to a global audience. A panel of telecom experts selected winners in 19 categories.

NTT Com was named Operator of the Year for the fourth time. The award recognizes that a provider demonstrated a strong service portfolio, investment in network and service development, a growing and satisfied customer base, and execution of a clear and ambitious strategic plan. "NTT Com is making its mark on the global stage," said one judge. Another was impressed by its “strategy of supporting customer transformations.”

