NTT Group chooses BearingPoint//Beyond to accelerate its digital transformation and support its business innovation

by businesswireindia.com

BearingPoint announced that NTT Group, Japan’s largest provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services, one of the world’s top five telecoms provider and one of Japan’s five largest companies by market value, has chosen BearingPoint//Beyond’s Infonova Digital Business Platform to modernize, simplify and unify its business support systems to better serve its customers, increase operational efficiency and grow new revenue.

The move is part of NTT Group’s wider strategy to bring its customers additional value through 5G and new services that are better tailored to individual customer needs and designed to support its customers in their digital transformation, by using B2B2x models and providing a rich set of value-added ICT services including IoT and AI.

The Infonova Digital Business Platform will accelerate NTT Group’s digital transformation by enhancing NTT’s ability to experiment, innovate, utilize new technologies, introduce new business models and services as well as improving its agility and efficiency, automating processes and integrating ecosystem partners.

NTT COMWARE CORPORATION, NTT Group’s wholly owned system integration provider will implement, operate and manage what will be termed the New IT Program, which will run the BearingPoint//Beyond platform as a global cloud native SaaS solution. NTT COMWARE intends to use the platform across NTT’s Japanese subsidiaries. This approach enables each NTT subsidiary to act as a separate, independent tenant on the BearingPoint//Beyond platform with the ability to add its own ecosystem partners, add sales channels and bring enterprise customers onto the platform as tenants, all within a fully frictionless and automated B2B2x model for maximum efficiency and to transact globally.

The BearingPoint//Beyond platform will provide service management, CRM and contract management, catalog and order management, fulfilment and partner orchestration. It will also support the monetization of existing and future B2C, B2B, SMB, Wholesale and B2B2x requirements as well as dynamic new industry marketplaces. NTT Group will also use the platform to manage its product and service configuration process, including offers and bundles.

NTT COMWARE was impressed by the flexibility and scalability of the Infonova Digital Business Platform compared to rival solutions. NTT Group’s subsidiaries all plan to use the platform to transform their existing operations with the aim of growing their revenues, and also to introduce new technologies, services and business models – in particular, B2B2x offerings that draw on ecosystems of partners to help customers truly benefit from advanced technologies.

“NTT Group understands the importance of operational agility and time-to-market for new services,” said Angus Ward, CEO of BearingPoint//Beyond. “All businesses will benefit from the introduction of Infonova, especially looking ahead to 5G where revenue growth strategies require disruptive innovation to create new B2B2x business models with partner ecosystems to package connectivity with devices, IoT and AI into new products and services. NTT Group is setting an example for business innovation that operators in the rest of the world must follow to deliver the customer value and the revenues growth that are essential to their ongoing commercial success.”

– ENDS –

About NTT COMWARE CORPORATION

NTT COMWARE is the "one-stop" solution for enterprises, delivering total support for today's cutting-edge information technology. NTT COMWARE’s core expertise in networks, middleware, and system development ranks among the best in Japan, and is supported by an array of state-of-the-art facilities.

NTT COMWARE is a wholly owned subsidiary of NTT Group https://www.nttcom.co.jp/english/about/corporate/

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. The company operates in three business units: The first unit covers the advisory business with a clear focus on five key areas to drive growth across all regions. The second unit provides IP-driven managed services beyond SaaS and offers business critical services to its clients supporting their business success. The third unit provides the software for successful digital transformation and regulatory requirements. It is also designed to explore innovative business models with clients and partners by driving the financing and development of start-ups and leveraging ecosystems.

BearingPoint’s clients include many of the world’s leading companies and organizations. The firm has a global consulting network with more than 10,000 people and supports clients in over 75 countries, engaging with them to achieve measurable and sustainable success.

About BearingPoint//Beyond

BearingPoint//Beyond is a BSS and digital platform solution provider helping businesses to innovate and grow revenue in face of digital disruption.

Using the SaaS-based Infonova digital platform, BearingPoint//Beyond gives organizations the ability to experiment, launch and monetize new offerings at speed, with minimum risk and cost. Building connections between technologies and partners, enabling them to collaborate, co-innovate and expand their reach with an ecosystem of partners. Bringing them closer to their customers, helping you drive higher efficiency and automation, and becoming more agile in the face of competition.

BearingPoint//Beyond is part of BearingPoint.

For more information, please visit:

Homepage BearingPoint//Beyond: www.bearingpointbeyond.com

Homepage: www.bearingpoint.com

Annual Report: www.bearingpoint.com/en/about-us/annual-report/

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/bearingpoint

Twitter: @BearingPoint

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191112005143/en/

Source: Businesswire