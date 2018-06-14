NU Organises ‘Camp Future’ for Students Who Have Recently Completed Their Class XII

by businesswireindia.com

Provides an opportunity to students to experience campus before joining the University

Offers students and their parents a glimpse of ‘Life at NU’ as guests of NU

Established with a vision to bring about innovation in higher education and learning in emerging areas of the knowledge society, the not-for-profit, organises Camp Future – a 2-day event at NU to offer students who have just completed class XII and their parents, a glimpse of the University and experience campus living at NU before commencing college.Camp Future is an interactive event which is aimed at helping the students and their parents in choosing the right university by giving them a sample of NU life. In Camp Future, the aspirants and their parents experience a day of NU college life. Meeting with the NU leadership team, spending time with the faculty of their respective streams and with senior students, staying in the hostel like a normal student, enjoying the mess food of NU and going for trekking across the green campus are some of the experiences of Camp Future.Speaking about Camp FuturesaidConceptualized as an institution of excellence, NU provides exceptional education based on the Four Core Principles that make learning. NU is well poised for meeting the emerging needs of the knowledge economy through its focus on building strong industry linkages and a research oriented approach.Source: Businesswire